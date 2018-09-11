My Catholic Faith Delivered Expands Service and Assessment Divisions

Ori Graves joins the organization to spearhead IFG/ACRE and IFG/Adult Faith

My Catholic Faith Delivered (MyCatholicFaithDelivered.com) announced today that Ori Graves joins the organization to spearhead IFG/ACRE and IFG/Adult Faith. Ori brings vast experience in HR and business administration to serve the client support team. She has a degree in Psychology from Rockhurst University and career experience in all aspects of personnel administration, including payroll and labor relations.

Joining My Catholic Faith Delivered (MCFD) as the Project Manager of the IFG/ACRE Assessment and IFG/ACRE Adult Survey initiatives, Ori comments, “working at My Catholic Faith Delivered is a combination of my lifelong passion for the Catholic Faith and my interest in process improvement. It’s an exciting challenge to be involved with the largest assessment offering available for Catholic schools, dioceses, and parishes.”

Jeremy Foster, MCFD’s Director of Site Operations and User Experience says, “We looked a long time for someone like Ori to join MCFD’s Online Faith Formation Hub. Her attention to detail, strength in problem-solving, and tremendously positive attitude will be such a benefit to our clients and team.”

Ori, her husband, and daughter reside on a small farm just outside of Kansas City where they raise horses and a mammoth white donkey named “Yeti.”

About My Catholic Faith Delivered

MyCatholicFaithDelivered.com is the Online Faith Formation Hub – technology changing the way people learn and grow in the Faith. My Catholic Faith Delivered provides an online system that can reach the broadest possible audience. Rich in resources to help coordinate and manage efforts (Catechist Certification Management), dioceses can connect members from virtually any device or any location. Faith formation programs align with desired outcomes unique to each diocese or apostolate and are generally aligned to learning outcomes from the National Directory of Catechesis supported by the Catechism of the Catholic Church. The finished product is a series of customized courses delivered on your branded website, for learners who want to continue to grow their faith.

