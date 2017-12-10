New York, NY (PRUnderground) December 9th, 2017

MusicPromoToday announces a partnership with Universal Music Group and becomes an official vendor to digitally promote the record label’s signed artists. The agreement went in effect as of September 1st, 2017 with an initial campaign promotion for Universal Music Mexico’s release of the track “Give Me One Reason” by Tom & Collins. The single has already garnered more than 5 million impressions digitally across Spotify and other channels.

MusicPromoToday has become the go-to digital marketing and PR firm for artists and labels by building a solid reputation, backed by their track-record of over 1000 successful digital campaigns since 2012. The company is led by well-known entrepreneurs Anthony Katz and Raffi Keuhnelian, two industry trendsetters who contribute regularly to publications such as Forbes, HuffPost and Entrepreneur.

The music marketing agency is heavily invested in data monitoring and digital music intelligence. With the growing popularity of streaming platforms and digital music releases, MusicPromoToday is relying on innovative music distribution and digital promotion to help its clients increase their exposure. The company is looking to increase its research and development into data mining and artificial intelligence to provide its clients with effective digital strategies, for an affordable price.

About MusicPromoToday

MusicPromoToday provides services such as PR, digital music marketing, and branding for artists and labels from around the world. Their clients include Grammy award-winning artists, as well as independent artists from North America, Latin America, Asia and Europe. It has grown from a company with 5 employees to a team of over 40, spread across three locations.