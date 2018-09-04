MusicbyKO Releases New Album “Life in Element” on September 17th

Bay Area rapper seeks to inspire others to follow their dreams with newest release

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 4th, 2018

Khari Owens is excited to release a new project “Life in Element”. The new project is set to be released September 17 and features conscious lyrics that help define a generation’s thoughts. The trap-influenced album mixed with dope beats and thoughtful lyrics easily lends itself to be a hit.

MusicbyKO released his first EP, “I’ll Wait”, back in 2016. The project featured a laid back standout single, “The Juice”. He continued to release music the next year with the debut of “Soul Search Engine”, an eight track effort that found him showcasing his singing abilities over airy, feel good productions. This project displayed both his production and songwriting abilities. Most recently, musicbyKO released a four song collab alongside Drefla$h entitled, “Gems & Jewels”. His latest project, “Life in Element”, is set to release in the coming weeks.

“Life In Element ” contains compelling song composure, deliberate lyrics over hard hitting drum patterns and smooth melodies. With a musically inclined album, it’s safe to say that musicbyKO new album ” Life in Element” is a breath of fresh air in hip-hop.

“Life in Element” includes singles like “LaLa Land”. The song is a smooth, heavy hitting banger containing heartfelt verses, leaving listeners stuck in a trance. “LaLa Land” is the ultimate vibe song. In addition, “Good Day” is another single from the album. “Good Day” listeners can’t help but feel uplifted. Its mellow flow makes you want to dance along. The flow of the verses and gritty topics, these songs contain is just a sample of of what “Life in Element” has to offer.

“Life in Element” was self-written by musicbyKO. The album was mixed and mastered by Adam Pena. Album artwork by Matley Hurd. Producers for the project include Z. Will , Mr. Villifier , John Savage, King Bjnmn, Isaiahd, DG and Secret Stash.

The project will be available on September 17 but you can stream musicbyKO’s music on Soundcloud while you wait. “Life in Element” will be available on all major music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify and Google Music.

About musicbyKO

MusicbyKO is a Bay Area rapper from Oakland, CA. His trailblazing work in the underground scene has brought about two singles that have generated over 170k streams on Soundcloud. He has performed on many stages with major artists including Dreamville artists J.I.D., Earthgang and many more. The rapper wants to build a connection with his fans by creating relatable verses and plans to bring something different but familiar to hip-hop. You can follow musicbyKO on Instagram and keep up with recent updates on his website.

