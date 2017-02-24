Music Platform for Maximum Exposure by Putting MusicOnUs

MusicOnUsLive Helps Build Relationships between Artists, Brands, Companies, & Products

(PRUnderground) February 23rd, 2017

MusicOnUsLive launches a new consumer & industry interaction music platform, “Live Saturday Night, The Next Generation. This is not just an event, but a marketing and branding platform to gain new relationships through the power of direct networking in front of high profile entities and key decision makers. This event makes it possible for all involved to brand leverage their offerings for visibility, exposure, awareness, and credibility.

MusicOnUsLive is the marketing and branding music division of Don’t Hurt Yourself (DHYS). Since 1998 – 2003, DHYS has worked with Def Jam Recordings on the following projects with household names such as, Jay Z, Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX, Ludacris, Musiq Soul, & Joe Buddens, to name a few. DHYS further had the opportunity to work with moguls such as, Russell Simmons, Lyon Cohens, Kevin Liles, Damon Dash, and Irv Gotti. In 2014, DHYS expanded the company by creating the new marketing and branding division, MusicOnUsLive..

“It goes without saying, DHYS knows talent and can properly position artists, brands, companies, and products to be seen and heard by consumers, industry executives, and key decision makers. MusicOnUsLive, your stop shop to success, put your MusicOnUs,” said Reece, the CEO of MusicOnUs, LLC.

The weekend itinerary at the Hall of Fame Media Center, 89-27 164th Street, Jamaica, New York 11432 begins March 10-12, 2017. It involves radio shows, photoshoots, media interviews, live performances, cyphers, afterparties and studio sessions. Door Admission for the 10th & 11th is $20/per night. Ladies free before 12am. On March 10th, MusicOnUsLive will be “The Acknowledging the DJs’ Photoshoot” hosted by Shampoo, CEO of YNVS to announce many club DJs including DJ Goldfinger, DJ Bobby Trends (Hot 97), DJ Don Demarco (Power 105), DJ Firstchoice. The Celebrity Host, Frank Jugga will be acknowledging the Legendary Kool DJ Red Alert. They will have an exclusive photo shoot with published models, sponsors, and affiliates that would like to acknowledge the DJs from 5pm – 9pm. The DJs will be featured in some of the top entertainment/music magazines, such as, The Source & XXL. The afterparty will proceed afterwards.

On March 11th, the event, Live Saturday Night will have artists performing live from 6p – 11p in front of two special guests, Jack Thriller from www.Thisis50.com and “Success,” Head of A&R at Atlantic Records. The event will air on local cable TV stations in the 5 Boro NYC area with Show Biz Media. Before and during the red carpet event, there will be media interviews and then that night a afterparty. The media, sponsors, and affiliates attending the event includes, DHYS, Thisis50, Hall of Fame Studios, Unsyned Heat, Detroit Music, DSN, B Cosmo, Inc., Shotime, and Celestial Caring Enterprises, to name a few. On March 12th, artists will be creating music at the Jay Master Studio.

Currently, 2 Artist slots are available to perform live on March 11, 2017 at the Hall of Fame Studios. For more information, please contact Reece at musiconuslive@gmail.com

EDITOR’S NOTE: The media is invited to attend the event dates held on Friday March 10th – Sunday March 12th. To arrange for special seating or red carpet space, write a story, interview the high profile guests, artists participants, sponsors, and affiliates, please contact Tishawn Marie, Publicist.

About MusicOnUsLive

MusicOnUsLive provides marketing, branding, artist development, and public relations to bridge the gap between consumers and brands. We use four campaigns to position the brands to be in the forefront of targeted consumers using, “The Next Generation” campaign, “Diva” campaign, “Up” Mixtape Kings & Queens” campaign, and “The Unstoppable” campaign. http://www.musiconuslive.com

About Celestial Caring Enterprises

CCE is a virtual based Public Relations Boutique. The firm specializes in providing innovative comprehensive communication services. CCE thrives on creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure for Artists to tap into various opportunities for area market expansion. For more information, please visit http://www.celestialcaringent.com.