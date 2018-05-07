Murray Associates president Kevin D. Murray presents to New Jersey Association for Justice (NJAJ)

Kevin D. Murray, CPP, CISM, CFE, MPSC, presents, “Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) & Cell Phone Security,” as part of the NJAJ Boardwalk Seminar

Atlantic City, NJ (PRUnderground) May 7th, 2018

As part of the New Jersey Association for Justice Boardwalk Seminar, Murray Associates president Kevin D. Murray will present a session entitled, “Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) & Cell Phone Security.”

Eavesdropping, wiretapping, snooping, voyeurism, and espionage are covert activities. The victim rarely knows when it happens. Kevin D. Murray explores the world of corporate espionage, explaining how many companies are bleeding profits for lack of a counterespionage strategy. Regularly scheduled TSCM inspections narrow the window-of-vulnerability, spot new security loopholes, identify decaying security measures and practices, disrupt the spy’s intelligence collection phase, and keep counterespionage awareness levels elevated.

Success-to-failure ratios are similar… most airplanes don’t crash; most people don’t drown in their baths; most houses don’t burn to the ground whenever the stove is used… and, most spying goes undiscovered.

For legal firms, protecting clients’ confidential information is essential to success. In today’s high-tech environment, preserving this level of security and confidentiality takes a concerted effort by the firm team and specialists skilled in identifying the signs of security breach. Murray highlights the core security areas demanding the attention of any firm, and covers how to correctly allocate a budget that aligns with the value of information being protected. Kevin will review the warning signs: bugs, wiretaps, spycams, GPS tracking, eavesdropping, micro voice recorders, GSM cell phone bugs, Wi-Fi network intrusions, computer keystroke loggers, and the many other forms of electronic surveillance.

The NJAJ Boardwalk Seminar is offered as a service to Regular Members of NJAJ only. This full day program has been approved by the Board on Continuing Legal Education of the Supreme Court of New Jersey for 5.70 hours of total CLE credit. Of these, 0.0 qualify as hours of credit for ethics/professionalism, and 5.70 qualify as hours of credit toward certification in civil trial law.

About Murray Associates TSCM

Kevin D. Murray, CPP, CISM, CFE, MPSC, is a business counterespionage consultant and TSCM specialist with over four decades of experience. Murray Associates is an independent security consulting firm, providing eavesdropping detection and counterespionage services to business, government and at-risk individuals. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area, a Murray Associates team can assist you quickly, anywhere in the United States, and internationally.