Multimillionaire.com Reveals the Dating Preferences of Certified Millionaires

The Original Affluent Dating Platform Is Reshaping the Dynamics of Dating & Is Letting Successful People Find Love Like Never Before

Los Angeles (PRUnderground) December 3rd, 2017

MillionaireMatch.com, the leading dating site for millionaires and successful singles from around the world has recently shared some astonishing statistics on the preferences of it’s users. According to these stats shared by the dating platform, location does not matter for certified millionaires when it comes to finding love and dating in general. Moreover, the website has shared this valuable information in greater detail and it has uncovered true and hidden insights of the dating routine for successful people worldwide.

“Certified Millionaire is a unique feature on MillionaireMatch.com, where users can upload their documentation such as tax papers to get verified and recognized as millionaires”, said Steve Kasper, the spokesperson of MillionaireMatch.com while introducing this amazing feature. “When certified millionaire men are looking for certified millionaire women, 49.71% do not care about the distance while 29.14% prefer to find people in 100 miles.” he added. According to Steve, these stats have been extracted as a result of extensive research carried out by leading dating professionals and dedicated surveys.

In addition, the research conducted by MillionaireMatch.com also shows that when certified millionaire women looking for certified millionaire men, 57.86% are searching globally while 26.43% are searching in a 100 miles radius. Similarly, according to this data, the distance preference of certified millionaire women is more location oriented as compared to that of the millionaire men.

https://www.millionairematch.com/

