Multifaceted International Entertainer, Amara La Negra, Lands Lead Actress Role in New Film Entitled “Fall Girls”

Drops New Children’s Book Entitled “AMARA” That Promotes Self-Love, Confidence and Ambition as a Bilingual Edition

Miami, Florida (PRUnderground) July 19th, 2018

International entertainer and reality tv personality, Amara La Negra, dominates her transition into the American mainstream spotlight with her transparent and multi-faceted charisma. The “break out” star of Love & Hip Hop Miami who is no stranger to the lights, camera and action spectrum of the entertainment world introduces another side of her talent as the leading lady in the new film entitled “Fall Girls” alongside actress/personality Tami Roman and Erica Peeples. The film produced and directed by Chris Stokes, as well as, Marques Houston, Juanita Stokes, Jarell Houston, and Jerome Jones. The comedic film is slated for a network premiere in late 2018.

Amara expresses excitement on the expansion of her brand, “I am elated to be in a position to show the diversity in my talents with my role in this new film. Words cannot express how grateful I am to be included as a lead actress selected by the talented producer/director, Chris Stokes.”

The talent doesn’t stop at music, reality television or film; Amara La Negra continues to promote beauty in self-love, confidence and the true bond between a mother and daughter by releasing a children’s book made available in English and Spanish for the ages of 7-10 years old. Amara La Negra’s first children’s book, titled “AMARA,” contains three stories that are intended to motivate positivity, inspiration, and ambition. The book will be available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble online available August 2018. Amara adds, “This is only the beginning of what I hope to expand in our future leaders, philanthropist, and entertainers of our world. I want them to believe in their stride, their uniqueness and talents that the world will soon come to embrace.”

About McBride Collection of Stories, LLC.

Heddrick McBride is the primary author and owner of McBride Collection of Stories LLC. His mission is to provide diverse children’s books that educate and entertain all readers. He has successfully published 75 books in his first 6 years.

McBride’s books have been featured in publications such as the L.A Times, CNN News, The USA Today, and the Bleacher Report. His titles have also been seen on television programs that include ESPN SportsNation, The Bill O’Reilly Show, Time Warner Sports, ESPN Sportscenter, NY 1 News, and the Michael Kay show. He has coauthored books with 12 professionals, including NBA Star Metta World Peace, and reality television stars, Lisa Nicole Cloud and Yandy Smith.

McBride’s books have been purchased by schools throughout the United States. McBride Stories books are also being read in Cape Town, South Africa, Nairobi, Kenya and St. Maarten. Mr. McBride represented the United States at the 2016 St. Maarten Book Fair.

About Amara La Negra

Amara is the embodiment of the woman of today who was created with a hint of the past and a twist of tomorrow. With a Spanish and Caribbean background, the songstress describes herself as eccentric, vibrant, and ambitious. Amara La Negra, born Diana Danelys De los Santos, is an international entertainer, singer/songwriter, actress, model, and esteemed philanthropist. She is a woman of dimensions who feeds her soul with the love and passion she inhales from performing across the world.

From performances with some of Latin America’s music legend’s like Celia Cruz to the rising sensation who are capturing fans in today’s musical arena. Other performances include sharing the stage with Gloria Estefan, Oscar de León, Johnny Ventura, Los Hnos. Rosario, Tito Puente, Tito Nieves and Milly Quezada. Amara La Negra performs all kinds of musical genres, particularly rhythms hailing from the Caribbean including Dembow, Reggaeton, Tropical, Soul, Dance, Pop, R&B and Soca.

Amara has a formal educational background in performing arts, dance, modeling, and acting. Amara’s approach in her life and its obstacles that attempts disruption in her light remains to be unstoppable. Though her mother, an immigrant who arrived in the United States via the Mexican border, had to play the role of a mother and head of household; she supported Amara La Negra’s career by any means necessary.

About K A C, Images and U, LLC.

Established in 2007, K A C, Images and U, LLC. is a Boutique Firm that specializes in Public Relations, Publicity Management, Creative Branding, Lifestyle Marketing, Image Enhancement and Events. Our company demonstrates the importance of client representation and their overall image/brand during the strategic campaign. K A C, Images and U, LLC. provides customized, detailed press plans with unique pitch angles to target media outlets, ranging from international, national and to niche publications. We capitalize on all angles of a client’s product, talent, or service in order to garner press within multiple sections; including features, profiles, shopping guides and celebrity mentions.