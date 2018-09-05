Muir Woods Trading Company Becomes REAL Certified

Muir Woods National Monument's cafe, Muir Woods Trading Company, has achieved REAL Certification status, making Muir Woods the first REAL Certified National Park in California.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) September 5th, 2018

Eat REAL® announced today that Muir Woods National Monument’s restaurant, Muir Woods Trading Company, has become the first National Park in California, and second in the country, to achieve REAL Certified Status. By opening their operations to a REAL Registered Dietitian and passing certification, Muir Woods Trading Company has ranked in the top tier of foodservice nationwide, for excellence in nutrition and sustainability best practice.

REAL Certified is the nationally recognized mark of excellence for food and foodservice providers. Eat REAL’s third-party registered dieticians utilize a points-based REAL Index to audit foodservice providers across a range of criteria. In order to become REAL Certified, operators must satisfy prerequisites and earn sufficient points in the areas of nutrition, food preparation, ingredient sourcing, and environmental stewardship.

Muir Woods Trading Company is part of Ortega National Parks, a family run company that has been contracted to manage restaurants in several national parks. The cafe’s menu is crafted from locally sourced ingredients, and all produce, meats, and animal products used on their core menu are Certified Organic. They proudly display their sustainability practices throughout the cafe to educate all eaters who dine with them while visiting the park.

“Operating within a National Park presents a unique set of challenges.” says Beth Seligman, Vice President of Operations, Eat REAL, “By strategically working through those requirements to provide local, organic, nutritious offerings, Muir Woods Trading Company exemplifies an amazing commitment to food system change.”

For more information on Muir Woods Trading Company, visit their website here.

About Eat REAL

Eat REAL® is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming America’s food system and fighting diet-related disease. Launched in 2012, Eat REAL Certified is a nutrition and sustainability best practices certification program aimed at realigning the food industry’s incentives with consumers’ health interests. The organization has certified over 500 restaurants, corporate cafes and university and school dining services in 35 states, with financial support from the Tennessee Department of Health, the Park Foundation, the Mary Black Foundation, the Campbell Foundation and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation President’s Grant Fund of the Princeton Area Community Foundation. More information can be found at www.eatreal.org.