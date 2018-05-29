Mr Mix and Master Celebrates 8 Years of Providing Premium Online Mixing and Mastering Services

Vinny DeLeon has worked with a long list of celebrity clients delivering radio ready mixing and chart topping beats for nearly a decade

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) May 29th, 2018

Vinny “Mr Mix and Master” DeLeon launched his company in 2009, and today, Mr Mix and Master is the leading online music mixing and mastering company in the world.

DeLeon accredits his company’s success to fast, affordable, and highly professional services. With a simple 4-step process, clients can get their music mixed and mastered by a professional engineer completely online from start to finish. Simply record anywhere on earth, send the files, and he handles the rest. The final result is the world’s best radio ready quality at the cheapest prices on earth. “We don’t just mix records, we flip records,” said DeLeon. “Why release good music, when it can be great?”

The process begins when a client records and produces their music. Then, they send their files to Mr Mix and Master, and from there, DeLeon mixes/masters and return the radio-ready music. Last, clients download their final version, and any necessary revisions are provided at no cost.

Mr Mix and Master has worked with a long list of celebrity clients over the past 8 years, including The Weeknd, French Montana, Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates, Future, Steve Aoki, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Maluma, and many more.

Mr Mix and Master is proud to offer a seamless engineering experience for virtually any musician looking to put a professional touch on their music. The streamlined process makes it possible for musicians to get their original music mastered and mixed from anywhere in the world at their convenience, offering advantages for musicians working at home or on the road.

While offering the height of quality in sound and service, Mr Mix and Master also beats the competition in price: services start at $24.99 for mastering and $79.99 for mixing.

Details about Mr Mix and Master services, beats, and more can be found at https://mrmixandmaster.com/.

About Mr Mix and Master

Mr Mix and Master offers premium, cost-effective online music mixing and mastering services backed by the experience of a 2x Grammy and 7x Platinum award-winner.