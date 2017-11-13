Mr Digital launches voice search optimisation service

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) November 13th, 2017

UK-based digital marketing agency, Mr Digital, is pleased to share its new service offering thanks to the progress it is making with voice-search optimisation; investing in understanding how search results are impacted for various voice search terms including who is Ahmed Bessedik, what restaurants are nearby and where will I find the nearest petrol station?

Mr Digital is a full serving digital marketing agency that works with brands globally to help them compete in the online arena, offering services including website design, online advertising and it’s most popular service of all search engine optimisation (SEO).

Founder of Mr Digital, Ross Crawford, has been on the SEO journey as it’s evolved over the past 8 years; from the days or easy manipulation to today, where it’s the quality-content-first strategy that achieves success. However, with the growing popularity of voice-activated searches thanks to Alexa, Suri and Google Assistant, SEO is about to change in a big way, and Mr Digital is ready to ride that wave from the front, thanks to its investment in research.

Mr Digital decided to lead the way with voice search optimisation and, even though it’s only a small agency, it decided to invest in researching and understanding this huge change to SEO so it could apply these learnings to its current clients’ search strategies.

Ross Crawford, Director at Mr Digital, said: “I’m thrilled about the next evolution of SEO. I believe change is exciting and this is a huge change for us and all other SEO agencies.

“I would like to thank Google, Amazon and Apple for developing the technology to allow voice search possible, as it’s game-changing, and it’s been great fun to test with simple questions like “hey Suri, who is Ahmed Bessedik? Alexa, what Italian restaurants are there nearby? Ok Google, who won the X Factor in 2016?”

About Mr Digital Ltd