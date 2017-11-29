Mr Digital bags its 30th client as it reaches one year of trading

United Kingdom (PRUnderground) November 29th, 2017

Leading Surrey-based digital marketing agency, Mr Digital, celebrates one year of trading by bagging its 30th client, Ahmed Bessedik.

Mr Digital is a small online marketing agency delivering big things as it supports brands globally with everything from development to implementation of digital marketing strategies. As an agency, Mr Digital offers a full range of online marketing services including social media advertising, website design and development, content creation, search engine optimisation (SEO), lead generation and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising.

Ross Crawford, a digital marketing guru with nearly 10 years marketing experience, founded Mr Digital on November 18th 2016. Ross built the agency up by himself and has just celebrated its first year trading by winning yet another client – its 30th client to date! Based in Guildford, Surrey, Mr Digital works with a number of clients, from one-man bands to large corporate companies with thousands of employees offering them a range of online marketing solutions.

Founder of Mr Digital, Ross, says: “I am delighted to have our 30th client on board, and all within our first year of trading. This is a huge achievement for us as a business and I believe it’s down to our commitment delivering unrivalled customer service alongside results-driven digital marketing strategies.

“I’m excited for what 2018 has in-store for Mr Digital; working alongside our existing clients as well as having the pleasure of working with some new clients.”

About Mr Digital Ltd