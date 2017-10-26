Movitra Spectacles introduces the world’s first sunglasses with lens-protecting technology

The fully Made in Italy brand changes the eyewear game by patenting and creating their new ERROR404, The Impossible Spectacles that are impossible to scratch and to buy.

Movitra Spectacles introduces ERROR404 to the world. Created with an innovative yet sophisticated design, ERROR404 features a revolutionary frame that can rotate on itself, allowing the hinges to fully cover and protect the Carl Zeiss Vision lenses, making them impossible to scratch. The pioneering, sleek frame surrounds the contrasting round lenses: the label brings its gift for contemporary design to its SS18 eyewear collection with two stylish bi-colour versions of ERROR404, available in Black&White and Havana&Black.

“We have chosen these colour combinations to enhance The Impossible Style of our customers. We firmly believe that contrasts are at the very base of every iconic fashion style: whoever doesn’t support this theory is probably not Impossible enough for us.” – Giuseppe Pizzuto (Movitra Brand Manager)

The impossible buying process: Claim your Invite or join The Impossible Queue. To deliver a perception of ERROR404 that is as unique as its mechanism, Movitra created a new exclusive, selected way to sell their spectacles. There are only two ways to buy ERROR404: trying to find someone who already has ERROR404 and asking him for an exclusive invitation or joining the queue and waiting for your turn. Although the waiting list today counts over 1000 people worldwide, it is only possible to purchase one ERROR404 at a time. Customers must arm themselves with a good dose of patience if they want to secure one of the highly sought after frames and hope for the best as the stock is very limited. Patiently waiting for their turn might not be the only option though, as there are several sneaky tricks to skip the line. The Movitra online store offers more than one way to bump up the queue such as claiming your personal Invite. Among the possible Impossible options, there is a genius referral scheme and social media announcements.

We created a high quality, completely revolutionary Made in Italy technology that protects your spectacles lenses from any potential shock or scratch.