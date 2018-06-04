Movers Hire Announces Amazing Discount Offer for University Employees in Over a 100 Cities

Finding a local or long distance moving company doesn't have to be a nightmare. Movers Hire helps remove the stress, even offering discounts to many university employees.

There isn’t any doubt at all, that moving can be one of life’s more draining experiences. Experts agree, bringing in professionals can certainly help. One easy way to find help is to turn to a leading resource, in both short and long distance moving companies, Movers Hire. Movers Hire helps clients find local moving companies, that are 100% vetted, trusted and reliable, nearby and ready for moves of all kinds. Normally affordable and easy-to-use, these benefits have even grown greater for a group of people who often turn to Movers Hire for help, University employees. The company recently announced they are now working with universities in over a hundred cities to offer their employees even deeper discounts. The response has been passionate.

“We know there is no shortage of options in choosing short or long distance moving companies.” commented a spokesperson from Movers Hire. “Compare quotes at MoversHire.com and save up to 50% guaranteed on your move. The difference we provide can’t be denied, it’s black and white.”

Movers Hire are happy to offer on their online platform easy moving estimates, with free moving quotes. No surprises getting sprung, something which can be a quite common trick among less ethical and scrupulous firms and platforms.

The Movers Hire Platform offers options for inside city, outside city, and even international moves. Nearly every major city in the United States is covered and when it comes to the special discount offer for employees of participating universities, many of America’s top universities have made the list.

Feedback for Movers Hire has been very positive.

Helen S., from Salem, recently said in a five-star review, “I took a teaching position at a new university and decided to move closer to campus. Fortunately, I found out I qualified for some serious discounts if I used Movers Hire. They hit me with some moving estimates and then free moving quotes, which were lower than anyone else around here. I used them and it was a great experience. Fully recommended.”

