Movement Analyst, Maisha Dyson Launches Program to Help Executives & Entrepreneurs Feel More at Ease

Offering anyone from actors to executives the opportunity to master the art of mindful speaking and communication, Movement Analyst, Maisha Dyson launches a new online program.

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

Created to help people feel comfortable in their own skin while making a big impact in their life and work, a decisive program launches online. Maisha Dyson, an acclaimed Movement Analyst noted for her work worldwide, has recently broadened her reach. Her coveted service now includes online performance coaching for executives, entrepreneurs, and entertainment professionals. Increasing confidence, the self-paced online courses teach the practical tools that help presenters reach audiences in a meaningful way. Offering to deepen the enjoyment of public speaking overall, the new service gives special attention to mindfulness, relevant communication skills, and unconscious body language.

Already offering professionals worldwide a resource to tackle the fear of public speaking, Dyson said of the new services, “If you’re an executive or an entrepreneur with an upcoming presentation I understand your frustration. If you’re an entertainer with a particularly important audition in your sights, I’m here to help. Regardless of what faces you, in short time you can apply performance techniques that will manage both awkwardness and tension. All the other benefits of the courses fuel your life and your work going forward. It’s a win/win.”

Dyson’s services highlight the following:

The mastery of a series of nonverbal skills and body language techniques.

Content and monologue development.

Mindfulness practice to make one feel centered and at ease.

The creation of notes to keep track of content or dialogue.

Time management while speaking.

Maintaining composure regardless of circumstances.

Tools to learn lines and manage script changes.

The transference of skills to any type of media.

Dyson is also available for one-on-one private coaching, learning labs for teams and schools, and leadership boot camps for organizations. She is also a contributing writer on Thrive Global.

For more information visit https://www.maishadyson.com and https://www.thriveglobal.com/stories/27820-7-basic-body-positions.

About Movement Analysis:

Movement Analysis is an in-depth study and practice in utilizing LMA/BF as a framework for enhancing movement experience, movement vocabulary, and communication. Movement Analysts utilize their skills and knowledge in a variety of fields, including dance training and research, somatic practice, bodywork and physical therapy, theater arts and performance, all forms of movement education, research, choreography, fitness, corporate coaching, dance therapy and other clinical practices.

About Maisha Dyson

Maisha Dyson holds a Masters Degree from Columbia University/Teachers College in New York City & Bachelors Degree from Spelman College in Atlanta. Certified in Laban Movement Analysis (LMA) by the Laban/Bartenieff Institute of Movement Studies (LIMS ®) in New York City, Dyson has been a member of the Screen Actors Guild/A.F.T.R.A. for 20 years. She is currently serving as an Adjunct College Professor at the New World School of Performing Arts in Miami.