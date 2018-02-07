Motorcycle Accessories Company BigPantha Plan to Upgrade Their Ever Popular Motorcycle Grip

Bradenton, FL (PRUnderground) February 7th, 2018

BigPantha is one company that has become renowned for providing excellent motorcycle accessories and products that deal with motorcycle safety and security. In fact, their Motorcycle Grip Lock – which is a product that is almost 18 months old, is still quite popular and massively used in the market.

This is because it is a hassle-free and simple solution to a large problem: which is bike theft. Using this simple grip lock product allows one to ensure that their bike remains in place while they complete their other tasks and responsibilities. Considering how damaging it can be to lose one’s motorcycle simply because they showed negligence and didn’t lock it properly, it does seem much better to purchase this affordable grip lock instead.

The lock is expected to work on all two wheelers with grips up to 1.5 inches (38mm) in diameter. The universality of this lock allows it to operate on just about every motorcycle, sports bikes, scooters, mopeds and more. This is inclusive of all brands as well. Thus, one just needs to buy one to get limitless uses.

To provide their customers with even more advantages, BigPantha is upgrading their grip lock and adding a whole new layer of ease to it.

The BigPantha grip lock product will now be packaged along with a travel holster that should make carrying the lock around free of any inconveniences. The best part is that this comes at no free costs either, so it is a free upgrade for all people who purchase the Big Pantha grip lock product. The upgrade is expected to go live at the beginning of March, 2018. Thus, any enthusiasts of the BigPantha Grip Lock Product should definitely consider getting this new upgrade as well.

Thus, not only does one receive an excellent motorcycle grip lock, but they also get a high quality holster which should make carrying it around free of any issues.

About BigPantha

BigPantha is a renowned provider of biker accessories, and their motorcycle helmet lock is among the most notable products available in Amazon for biker gear. They also provide other products like motorcycle accessories and scooter locks. Their motorcycle grip lock will be coupled along with a holster for easier carrying from March 2018 onward. This will be free of any cost and is thus a direct upgrade with no downsides or drawbacks.

For more information visit its official Amazon page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01A759GW0