Motivational Maestro Shannon D. Hughes Launches New Manual for Excellence and Creates “The Movement”

The tycoon of transition, Shannon D. Hughes releases new motivational manual to help readers grasp what it means to go to a new level successfully.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) August 2nd, 2018

Always endeavoring to bring the best out of his followers and enliven a new crowd of go-getters, public speaker and author, Shannon D. Hughes has released a new book. Bringing a strategy for life to the table in the form of a manual for commonsensical living, the author has one-upped himself. With attention-grabbing gusto, the “Motivational Manual Vol. 2” will hit Amazon and Kindle’s digital shelves on August 15th. Answering tough conundrums with equally tough answers, the author has applied his unswerving focus to the mix again. His widely-loved tact has resulted in manageable applications of grit and forward-focused tenacity. Succinctly put, Hughes shares unapologetic insight that proves palpable for all who dare.

Hughes said of the book launch, “This follow-up to Vol. 1 was written for my followers as well as myself. Because I practice what I preach, I have a third book due out in late 2018 or early 2019. The working title is ‘Movement Mastery: How to Find Your Motivation and Create Lasting Momentum.’ With the three books, there’s so much potential for lasting positive change. I can’t wait to hear all the success stories.”

Reinforcing his devotion to forward motion, on April 11th of this year Hughes launched the internet radio series “The Movement” on VoiceAmerica. This was the result of a phenomenal win; he was the first winner of the VoiceAmerica Win Your Own Podcast/Radio Show Contest. His internet radio show airs every Wednesday at 2 pm EST and 11 am PST. Episodes are available OnDemand and on iTunes as well. Thereby creating a buzz in the business world, Hughes will soon be featured in two magazines that highlight public speakers entitled ICONN and Keynote.

Adding to his long list of expertise, Hughes was recently certified by the prestigious John Maxwell School as a Speaking Coach and Consultant. He is also a successful wholesale specialist in real estate in the Chicagoland area. A representative for North American Bancard Hughes also helps business save money on credit card charges by offering free new terminals, loans for businesses, ATMs, and wireless devices to accept payments for their business. Moreover, he offers health and wellness products to round out the optimum living experience mind and body.

For more information or to purchase the book, schedule Hughes as a guest speaker, hire him as a life coach or be a guest on the show visit https://www.shannondhughes-themovement.com.

About SD Hughes Enterprises, LLC

SD Hughes Enterprises, LLC is based in Chicago, Illinois and was founded by Shannon D. Hughes. Hughes is a public speaker, life coach, business consultant, entrepreneur, real estate developer, and the author of Your Motivational Manual Vols. 1 & 2. He is also the host of The Movement on VoiceAmerica.com.