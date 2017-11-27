Motion Picture and Science Fiction History Celebrated in "The Forrest J Ackerman Scrapbook"

The new book “The Forrest J Ackerman Scrapbook” pictorially documents Forry Ackerman's remarkable collection of Sci Fi, Fantasy, and movie memorabilia treasures.

Los Angeles, CA. (PRUnderground) November 27th, 2017

Forry Ackerman was a legend in his lifetime, an author, agent, editor, archivist and collector whose collection at one time included several hundred thousand items.The Forrest J Ackerman Scrapbook: Treasures from the Ackermansion is loving look at his amazing life, with an in-depth examination of various aspects of his remarkable collection of sci-fi, fantasy and cinema memorabilia. The book can be seen at www.walkeranthonybooks.com

One of the founding fathers of science fiction fandom, Ackerman and the magazine he edited, Famous Monsters of Filmland, inspired and influenced a generation, including writers and film makers. Stephen King, Peter Jackson, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are among those that have acknowledged Ackerman's influence on their lives and careers.

Authorized by the estate of Forrest J Ackerman, the editors of this volume were given unprecedented access to rare and previously unknown and unpublished material.

"Uncle Forry" opened his house to the public every Saturday morning, beginning in 1951 and continuing until his death in 2008. He would give a tour, answer questions, and make jokes. He once estimated over fifty thousand people had taken the "Ackermansion" tour.

Famous Monsters of Filmland, the various Ackerman museums, contributing artists and their work, monster models, books, paintings, posters and lobbies are included in this deluxe hardcover, full color, 200 page tribute to the man affectionately referred to as “the Ackermonster!” For more information contact us at walkeranthonybooks@gmail.com

About Walker & Anthony Publications

Established by Bill Walker and Brian Anthony in 2013, Walker/Anthony Publications is dedicated to publishing high-quality fiction and books on film history.