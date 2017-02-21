MotherG Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services by The Channel Company

MotherG announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named MotherG to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the “Pioneer 250” category.

MotherG announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named MotherG to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the “Pioneer 250” category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

MotherG is an IT managed services provider that closely monitors client technology to proactively prevent problems, maximize profit and minimize cost. MotherG offers 24/7 IT support and technology services to small and medium-sized businesses in Chicago and the Chicagoland area.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“MotherG is excited to be featured as part of CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list,” said Dave Davenport, CEO of MotherG. “We’re committed to serving our clients in the best way we know how, by aligning optimal IT services and technology support with core business objectives to provide a great customer experience. I’m proud to be recognized for this core value of our company.”

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.



About MotherG

With MotherG, small to mid-sized organizations are fully protected and strategically aligned. An IT managed service provider that monitors technology to prevent problems and maximize productivity, MotherG supplies small to mid-sized businesses with technology that works effortlessly. Every time.