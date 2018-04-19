MotherG honored with 2018 Channel Partners 360⁰ Award

Channel Partners, a resource for indirect sales channels offering IT and telecom systems and services, is pleased to announce that MotherG has been selected as a winner of the 2018 Channel Partners 360⁰ Business Value Awards.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

Twenty-five winners were honored during an awards reception on April 18 at the Spring 2018 Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas.

“Our 2018 Channel Partners 360° Business Value Awards winners illustrate the rapid emergence of the full-stack digital services provider,” said Lorna Garey, editor in chief of Channel Partners and Channel Futures. “Our editors were impressed by the range of services delivered, from desktops as a service to security to SD-WAN to an all-in automation strategy and more. We also saw the blurring of the lines between different types of channel entities become really apparent — for the first time, several winners were also named as providers. Seems the message ‘develop your own IP’ has resonated.”

Channel Partners 360° Business Value Awards winners are selected by a panel of editors based on real-world case studies that illustrate how the partner is using the convergence of IT and telecom services to create business value for its customers.

MotherG is a fun, award-winning team of committed technologists who are dedicated to radically improving your computer experience. They are on a mission to change the status quo. That’s why clients love MotherG’s Light Switch IT – technology that works just like a light switch. Proactive support, not reactive. You get a team of experts following proven Best Practices, delivering continuous preventive care, updating software, security and virus protection, and developing and executing a well-designed technology plan.

About MotherG

With MotherG, small to mid-sized organizations are fully protected and strategically aligned. An IT managed service provider that monitors technology to prevent problems and maximize productivity, MotherG supplies small to mid-sized businesses with technology that works effortlessly. Every time.