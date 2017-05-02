MotherG CEO Discusses The Importance of Company Culture at Channelnomics Conference

Dave Davenport, CEO of award-winning IT services provider MotherG, spoke at the Channelnomics Conference MSP about the importance of establishing powerful company culture

Chicago, Illinois (PRUnderground) May 2nd, 2017

Dave Davenport, CEO of award-winning IT services provider MotherG, spoke at the Channelnomics Conference MSP on Wednesday, April 26 about the importance of recruiting and retaining top talent, and establishing powerful company cultures that drive higher employee performance.

Dave Davenport started MotherG in 2006 with the intent of bringing excellent technology to small and mid-sized businesses in the Chicagoland area. And according to Dave, MotherG takes their core company values very seriously.

“What we do for our clients is derived from our people,” said Dave. “Our number one core value is ‘be a tribe’ and we put that above ‘love our clients.’ If we’re a great team, then our employees will feel more empowered to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients.”

Dave and his team have grown MotherG consistently each year to become an award-winning MSP, both for innovation in technology and esteemed company culture. Dave has experienced the challenges of competing in a competitive market, and has prioritized hiring the right staff in order to achieve the necessary performance to maintain profitability.

MotherG is different than most IT service providers because they take a holistic approach to the technology experience. MotherG focuses on the end user’s experience with the technology, not just the technology itself. By aligning the business needs, user needs, and technology capabilities, MotherG can better provide the greatest value for each organization under its service umbrella.

“MotherG is a group of people who share the same beliefs and mission – to make our clients happy with excellent technology,” said Dave. “We do this together, helping each other learn and excel. We celebrate our successes. We share our failures. We learn and grow together.”

