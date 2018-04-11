MotherG Awarded 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois

MotherG was recently named as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois in the small business category.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) April 11th, 2018

MotherG was recently named as one of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The awards program began in 2006 and is promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger in partnership with the Human Resources Management Association of Chicago (HRMAC), the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, MRA-The Management Association, the Small Business Advocacy Council and Best Companies Group.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The 2018 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is made up of 30 companies in the small employer category (15-99 U.S.employees), 24 companies in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees), and 21 companies in the large employer category (500 or more U.S. employees). MotherG has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Illinois in the small business category.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

– Have at least 15 employees working in Illinois;

– Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

– Be a publicly or privately held business;

– Have a facility in the state of Illinois; and

– Be in business a minimum of one year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Illinois and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

MotherG will be recognized and honored at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards ceremony coordinated by The Daily Herald Business Ledger on May 17 and will be profiled in a special publication on June 18.

For more information on MotherG, visit https://motherg.com/

About MotherG

With MotherG, small to mid-sized organizations are fully protected and strategically aligned. An IT managed service provider that monitors technology to prevent problems and maximize productivity, MotherG supplies small to mid-sized businesses with technology that works effortlessly. Every time.