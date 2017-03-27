Mosquito Control in Augusta, Georgia Has a New Name

Customer-centric mosquito control company, Mr. Mister Mosquito Control, expands into Augusta, Georgia and surrounding areas.

(PRUnderground) March 27th, 2017

Mr. Mister Mosquito Control has established itself as Atlanta’s leading mosquito control company, and is now expanding its operations into Augusta, Georgia as of March 2017. Mr. Mister’s mosquito control offers their ClearZoneTM yard treatments, a.k.a. mosquito spraying and mosquito misting, using a solution that sticks to the underside of the foliage, creating protection that lasts 21 days and also inhibits reproduction, thus reducing future mosquito populations. Not only that – it is 100% biodegradable so leaves no active residues. Relief from the mosquitoes is guaranteed for all 21 days. We also treat standing water, drains, and downspout areas to clear them of dormant larvae and adult mosquitoes.

“I’m very excited to announce our move into Augusta, Georgia”, says co-owner and Director of Marketing, Matt Brill. “For the last four years, our passion has been helping Atlanta homeowners get their yards back from mosquitoes, and in doing so, we have mastered the art of mosquito control and amazing customer service. By opening an office in Augusta, we will bring our mosquito control expertise and our focus on customer service to even more homes in Georgia, as well as South Carolina, and for us as a company, that’s really exciting.”

Mr. Mister Mosquito Control is a multi-year recipient of “Best Of” Kudzu, including 2014, 2015, and 2016, and is 5-star rated on Yelp, Kudzu, Facebook and Google +. They are open 7 days a week and back up their mosquito control service with a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, which is why their customers can confidently say “Goodbye Mosquitoes. Hello Yard.”

About Mr. Mister Mosquito Control

Mosquito control is all we do: both manual spraying and automatic mosquito control misting systems. Every member of our staff is a fully trained professional. You can be assured a Mr. Mister™ employee (we do not use subcontractors) will personally install and maintain your mosquito control system. Since we’re locally owned and operated, an owner is always available. Plus, our team delivers fast service, free re-treats if needed and any other help we can provide. Plus, every employee has taken the NO TEXT and DRIVE Pledge, and all our techs are CPR certified as our way of giving our team tools to succeed in their own lives and in protecting outdoor lifestyles.