MOS Equipment Releases Phone App for Testing Signal Blocking Strength of Faraday Bags

MOS Equipment, the company specializing in radio frequency shielding solutions under the brand name Mission Darkness, announced the release of their new faraday enclosure testing phone app for both Android and iOS. The recently developed app accesses a user’s WiFi, cell, and bluetooth antennas to test the shielding effectiveness of a faraday enclosure. Faraday enclosures are primarily used by law enforcement and military forensics investigators to block WiFi, bluetooth, cell signals, GPS, RFID, and radio signals to preserve data and restrict wireless communication between electronic devices. The app is intended to be the simplest tool for testing whether a faraday bag is shielding wireless signals effectively.

“We’re really excited to offer an easy way to test the radio frequency shielding strength of Mission Darkness faraday bags, as well as any faraday cage, enclosure, or additional product described as signal-blocking,” stated Ryan Judy, MOS Equipment CEO. “We want our customers to be confident that their devices are completely shielded when inside a Mission Darkness faraday bag, and previously there wasn’t an accurate way for the average consumer to test signal shielding capabilities. Law enforcement, military forensics, executives, and general consumers finally have a way to quickly test any of our products to make sure absolutely no signal is penetrating.”

Now anyone with a smartphone can use the app to test their faraday enclosure in one minute. Once the test is ended, a report is generated with signal shielding measurements showing overall pass or fail results. When security and complete device isolation is of the utmost importance, it’s necessary that a faraday enclosure is trusted to block all signals, thus preventing hacking, tracking, and chain of custody corruption. The app has additional applications including RF enclosure testing, faraday box checking, wireless hardware testing, app development, RF enclosure testing, and iOS/Android device testing. MOS Equipment recommends using the app to get a complete reading of any faraday bag before it’s initial use, to confirm that the user is properly sealing an enclosure, and over time to make sure the shielding effectiveness has not diminished due to wear and tear.

Additional information can be found in the app store and on the MOS Equipment website. The app is free to download and use. The Android app can be found in the Google Play Store and is titled MD Faraday Bag Tester. The iOS app can be found in the Apple Store and is titled Faraday Test.

MOS Equipment is an industry leader in radio frequency shielding solutions, largely in the form of faraday bags. Their faraday bag brand Mission Darkness offers a full line of electronic device signal blocking products in varying styles and dimensions. This is the first faraday testing app released by MOS Equipment. Learn more at www.mosequipment.com.

About MOS Equipment

We Keep your Wireless Devices Offline

MOS Equipment builds radio frequency shielding solutions for law enforcement and military forensics investigators. Our products are backed by decades of combined industry experience and key relationships. We are headquartered in Santa Barbara, Ca.

Our primary markets include the following:

Law enforcement and military forensic investigations

Federal and military clandestine operations

Secure facilities device management & BYOD compliance

Gov’t & executive travel protection

Anti-hacking assurance