Moringa India discuss the Key Strategies to Successful Moringa Investments

(PRUnderground) April 25th, 2017

As Moringa is poised on the cusp of commercialization, Moringa investors have stepped up their efforts to develop a sustainable source of a unique business proposition to exploit the opportunity, and some are already well on the road to success. However, with so many new projects coming up, and a lack of understanding of the Moringa Oleifera Plant and reliable information; lack of QPM inputs; lack of Best Agricultural Practices and expertise & poor management techniques ; many projects are only achieving mediocre results

Advanced Biofuel Center (ABC) hosts brainstorming sessions on Genetics, Agronomics and Horticulture Advancement in Moringa Farming. The 5th Global Moringa Meet: 2 days International Workshop on Moringa Production & Application shall held on 25 & 26 November, 2017 in beautiful downtown Jaipur, India. The overall goal of this meeting is to bring together Moringa fraternity to share new knowledge and information on Moringa, the multi-purpose tree, and to promote the sustainability of its production, processing, utilization, marketing and trade as well as consumption for health and vitality, industry profitability and competitiveness in the context of globalization.

The scientists and experts at ABC shall Pinpoint key Strategies & Standards for Moringa Cultivation & Value Addition to Maximize Project Moringa ROI while discussing the Key Strategies to Successful Moringa Investments:

KEY Strategy 1– Choosing the best location for Moringa Projects

Determining / knowing where to place your Moringa project is critical, and requires a holistic view of certain key criteria for site selection. These include agro-climatic conditions, availability of labor, logistical consideration and local legislation and others. Land identification is a pre-requisite to development of a Project plan and to meet this requirement Pre-feasibility Study / Feasibility study is required to be get carried out from the competent experienced agency

KEY Strategy 2– Getting the best business plan formation

This formulation of business plan need in- depth specialists from each field. ABC can offer Moringa renewable energy projects with many plans, resources and proven profitable models. Our specialty is business planning with the focus on high productivity and profitability.

KEY Strategy 3– Getting the best planting stock/material

The planting material is the only factor which may lead to a disaster if you fail to adopt the best

For Moringa cultivation for leaf production one need different agronomy, inputs and expertise from those who want Moringa plantation for seed oil production

ABC’s SRIPHL PKM1 seeds are best to raise Moringa for leaf production and MOMAX3 Maru-Moringa seeds is best for seed oil production plantation with QPM NURSERY TECHNOLOGY can only ensure the success of the plantation

KEY Strategy 4 – Adopting Best Practices in Moringa Agronomy

The Moringa Oleifera plant is an ‘energy species’, but it needs enhanced agronomy as a ‘tree crop’ for widespread commercial cultivation & application for seed production as well as for leaf production.

In order to achieve commercial perfection, it is crucial to understand the crop’s requirements, predict its possible interactions with the environment & develop packages of practices for industrial cultivation

KEY STRATEGY 6 – Exploring the intercropping Operation Strategies for couple oil crops as per local conditions

There are many considerations involved in planning for intercropping system for extra income. There is need of adopting the couple oil crop technology for more oil per ha without extra inputs. ABC’s Couple oil crop technology can make all differences

KEY Strategy 7 – Going Socially Responsible, Environmentally & Carbon Positive for Moringa Projects

Moringa’s major plus point is in its ability to grow on land that is usually not attractive for conventional agriculture. Moringa is easy to establish, grows relatively quickly, and is hardy and drought tolerant.

The plant is by its very nature, environmentally friendly, and has the ability to reclaim non-arable land in arid and semi arid areas. These qualities also make this an ideal plant for development in the poorest regions in the world.

The long term success of Moringa hinges on investors understanding the environmental and social benefits of the plant, and weaving these benefits into their Moringa projects

KEY STRATEGY 8: Mapping specifications & demand for Moringa Oil globally

Biodiesel derived from Moringa is becoming recognized as a viable source of alternative fuel to meet the rising fuel demands of countries around the world. Moringa has the potential to serve as not only fuel but also in cosmetic/pharma industries. At this critical stage in Moringa’s development, investors need to understand the evolving market for Moringa oil and biodiesel, and capitalize on them.

KEY STRATEGY 9: Complete Utilization of Moringa including biowaste & seedcake

An under explored revenue stream for Moringa is the utilization of the byproducts and the rest of the plant. The seedcake shows reasonable biogas yields and is often abundantly available at low cost. The return from biogas can in some cases be much higher than the income from the biofuel produced from Moringa. Press cake has got tremendous uses which has amazing profitability.

KEY Strategy 10 – Evaluating Risk for a Realistic view of Moringa Project Potential for long term forecasting

Ideally, investors need to explore ways to make their Moringa projects a low-risk venture with attractive returns. However, this assessment also needs to be realistic to ensure future returns and to attract private investors to their Moringa projects.

Therefore for Successful Implementation of Moringa projects with Integration above Key-Strategies you need an authoritative agency able to provide knowledge, expertise and technology for the predicted Sustainability while maximizing Project ROI through Improved Agronomy.

So while Moringa agriculture continues to be a new and exciting alternative energy , food and feed sources, and the world continues to watch its development closely, there are still many misnomers about where it should be grown, how to grow it and what resources the plant needs to achieve commercially productive yields. ABC to provide the right steps to start the successful business ensuring that this crop is planted in the right way and with due cares to what’s possible in terms of sustainable farming techniques. Therefore, based on its proprietary knowledge plant science expertise enhanced technology and extensive experience and by integrating technical and managerial issues ABC has developed Moringa Agricultural Training packages to deliver Competencies through Qualified trainers with a practical ‘hands on’ approach.

1. Moringa Farm Stay ( Moringa Farm Internship Program) 2017: The 7 days working in Moringa Field offers a unique opportunity for anyone interested in Moringa to learn and apply General Agricultural practices and cropping systems on a farm scale that maintain or increase crop production while conserving natural resources.

Participants will be able to interact with Moringa specialists and educators, on all issues that may affect their operations. Experts will let you know management strategies and equipment operation up close on hand to answer your specific questions.

The Moringa Farm Internship will provide an excellent opportunity to learn about sustainable tools, techniques, and approaches that can be integrated in Moringa Production and value added production systems highlighting pest and disease management, cover cropping, leaf/seed production, tools and equipment for commercial production

To book Moringa FarmStay, click here

2. Global Moringa Meet: 5th Global Moringa Meet is the premier destination for Moringa growers, producers and professionals interested in the latest Moringa production technology, news and policy. The Global Moringa Meet provides tools to all stakeholders of Moringa industry pros use to plan learn and grow their business – whether at the office, in the farm or at factory. It captures the collaborative spirit of the Meet which will be a scientific and educational event covering three major topics:

Section 1 – Cultivation: Moringa

Section 2 – Processing: the processing capabilities and techniques of Moringa leaf/seed/oil

Section 3 – Preconditions: Growing Moringa under aspects of environmental and social sustainability

That’s why we at ABC are so pleased to invite you to become an attendee of Global Moringa Meet 2017, to have an authoritative advisory from a knowledgeable, experienced and renowned scientist/ expert who delivers clear and actionable knowledge and advice in growing, harvesting and processing technology and shall tell how to separate the hype from the real thing when it comes to the investment possibilities of emerging Moringa business —

This year’s 5th Global Moringa Meet shall provide us with another opportunity to share experiences and exchange knowledge regarding the critical issues that confront each of us providing the essential guide to participants with regards to the right steps to start the successful business ensuring that the miracle crop is planted in the right way and with due cares to what’s possible in terms of sustainable farming

Next, given that the industry is marking milestones with the development and commercialization of Moringa-derived products, particularly in the Europe, South America, Africa and Asia Pacific region where the diverse market is growing immensely, we have lined-up these top experts and their sessions on High Value Added Ingredients from Moringa

This is a not to be missed opportunity to new growers to start MORINGA BUSINESS. Seize this opportunity to begin business with Moringa and register today.

Please Pre-register here for further details and obtaining registration form. Please contact via e-mail or telephone for further details and obtaining registration form.

About MORINGA INDIA

Moinga India is making huge efforts, experiments, research to harness the harnessing the “superfood” powers of Moringa oleifera, a drought-resistant tree native to North India and widely used throughout the topics for in solving this global problem.

Moringa shows great promise as a tool to help overcome some of the most severe problems in the developing world—malnutrition, deforestation, impure water and poverty. The tree does best in the dry regions where these problems are worst. Green leafy vegetables and fruits supply much needed essential micro-nutrients like beta-carotene [vitamin A], vitamin C, folic acid, and also calcium and potassium. Moringa leaves in particular are a rich, inexpensive source of micro-nutrients. Although few people have ever heard of it today, Mission Moringa India is to establish the Moringa to become one of the world’s most valuable plants, at least in humanitarian terms

Moringa India has been formed to identify the factors limiting the adoption and use of the Moringa Tree for Agricultural Development for Producing Biodiesel and to explore the important role Moringa play in the lives of rural people and the global economy deliberating advancement of existing and future agricultural development projects. It’s experience, expertise, and views about Moringa and its use for agriculture development for the purposes of reducing hunger and poverty and formulate strategies for developing moringa failsafe farms and also helps new growers to have holistic information on moringa crop with academic research activities in Agronomy, Horticulture, and Biology, industrial practices in biofuels , Marketing and Financial aspects of Moringa commercialization. It will be a great pleasure to share the up-to-date advances in both fundamental researches and engineering practices, and to project the areas where we may contribute to to harness the full potential of moringa for betterment of people and planet

Moringa India is one of the largest growers of Moringa Oleifera and maintains Moringa farms in scientific manner. With its extensive experiences in the field, enhanced technology, plant science & professional knowledge, effective consulting service and business intelligence, Moringa India has developed a set of tools/service to develop Moringa business from soil to superfood, from farming to fuel