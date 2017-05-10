Moringa India Delves Best Practices to create successful Moringa Plantation

Moringa India laid down Best Practices to create, care & custody of successful Moringa Plantation for Production of leaves and seed oil

Jaipur, India (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2017

The planting of MOMAX3 perennial Moringa crop is considered to be a “high stakes” farming operation. Today, success is imperative. Perennial Moringa crop producers must minimize risk as much as possible to ensure successful crop establishment. As with most other specialty crop farming operations, it is important to plan ahead. Planning ahead not only improves the chances of successful perennial Moringa establishment, but also greatly reduces the amount of personal worrying after it has been planted. Establishment depends on the complex interaction over planting time, soil, climatic, biotic, machinery and management factors. Natural conditions (climate, relief, soil) are fundamental factors that determine the choice for the establishment of successful Moringa tree crop with profitable production.

Aspects to Consider Prior to Planting Moringa Trees

Prior to Moringa tree planting, the field needs to be leveled, planting rows determined, and planting holes well-prepared. MOMOAX3 Perennial Moringa crop requires certain row and plant spacing in order to provide optimum yield performance. Spacing varies depending on the crop production system, and planned yield.

Factors Which Determine Efficacy of Moringa Tree Crop Production

In Moringa production management system, many factors must be considered prior to planting in the field. Together, these factors will also determine which planting method a grower should use; direct sowing or planting of transplants. Essential factors which will determine efficacy of crop production are as follows:

Growing climate Weather conditions at the time of planting Grower’s knowledge about farm practices

Moringa India have laid down Design Principles for a Profitable, Productive, & Sustainable Moringa Farm. Known as the gold standard in the Moringa Industry, Based on research and professional experience MORINGA INDIA offers Best Moringa Tree Care Practices.

Best Moringa Tree care Practices will offer experienced insights into how to get the best results from your Moringa Farm, guidelines set forth with Good Agricultural Practices, water management for growing Moringa maximizing water efficiencies, integrated pest management, pruning etc.

The Moringa India Scientists at Global Moringa Meet will discuss and deliberate on the fundamental requirement necessary to build a plant nutrition management and monitoring program. We will discuss the basics of managing water alkalinity, getting the pH right, accounting for nutritional needs of the plant, and nutritional monitoring. Pest management is an ever evolving science. Learn the latest techniques for optimizing biological control agents

The Science Behind Planting: Successfully establishment of perennial Moringa tree in environmentally conscious compositions continues to be a challenge for us. To Get a professional introduction to Moringa Perennial Plant strategy for seed oil production and applications, you are invited to attend 5th Global Moringa Meet 2017.

Planting and Transplanting standard.

Planting depth of Moringa Trees.

Root management is the key to successful Moringa Tree production in plastic containers.

planting and early care of Moringa Trees

Creating a flow chart for planting operations.

Sanitation And Disinfection: Sanitation and disinfection are two critical components of all disease control programs. Before you plant your Moringa , it is to make sure that your soil is ready for it.

Weeding & Mulching: Mulching can either help or hinder development of a plant disease, depending on the system

Biological Control: Integrated Pest Management

Pruning standard : for tress for oil production and for leaves , especially where improvements can be made.

Farm Practices to Get the Best Out of Foliar Fertilization

The Global Moringa Meet 2017(GMM17)will bring together Moringa Scientists stakeholders and experts with the latest innovations, techniques and equipment used in planting and transplanting , Care and Custody of Moringa Trees.

GMM17 is the premier international event for all Moringa Stakeholders. Make time to make money. Make time to be inspired. Because You + Moringa Meet = Results.

Exactly your attendance at the 2 Day Moringa State of Art International Workshop: Global Moringa Meet 2017 in India on November25-26 will afford you the keys to unlock the efficiency of your Moringa Project (s)

The Global Moringa Meet 2017 discusses the Making Of Moringa, An Ancient Indian Aurvedic Superfood, New Again With Global Mission on Nov 25-26, at Jaipur, India. Throughout the two day Meet, attendees will know and learn insights and best practices with world top Moringa Scientists and experts, which can positively impact the bottom line of the organizations/ companies attending.

DP Maharshi, President

Moringa India

About MORINGA INDIA

Moinga India is making huge efforts, experiments, research to harness the harnessing the “superfood” powers of Moringa oleifera, a drought-resistant tree native to North India and widely used throughout the topics for in solving this global problem.

Moringa shows great promise as a tool to help overcome some of the most severe problems in the developing world—malnutrition, deforestation, impure water and poverty. The tree does best in the dry regions where these problems are worst. Green leafy vegetables and fruits supply much needed essential micro-nutrients like beta-carotene [vitamin A], vitamin C, folic acid, and also calcium and potassium. Moringa leaves in particular are a rich, inexpensive source of micro-nutrients. Although few people have ever heard of it today, Mission Moringa India is to establish the Moringa to become one of the world’s most valuable plants, at least in humanitarian terms

Moringa India has been formed to identify the factors limiting the adoption and use of the Moringa Tree for Agricultural Development for Producing Biodiesel and to explore the important role Moringa play in the lives of rural people and the global economy deliberating advancement of existing and future agricultural development projects. It’s experience, expertise, and views about Moringa and its use for agriculture development for the purposes of reducing hunger and poverty and formulate strategies for developing moringa failsafe farms and also helps new growers to have holistic information on moringa crop with academic research activities in Agronomy, Horticulture, and Biology, industrial practices in biofuels , Marketing and Financial aspects of Moringa commercialization. It will be a great pleasure to share the up-to-date advances in both fundamental researches and engineering practices, and to project the areas where we may contribute to to harness the full potential of moringa for betterment of people and planet

Moringa India is one of the largest growers of Moringa Oleifera and maintains Moringa farms in scientific manner. With its extensive experiences in the field, enhanced technology, plant science & professional knowledge, effective consulting service and business intelligence, Moringa India has developed a set of tools/service to develop Moringa business from soil to superfood, from farming to fuel