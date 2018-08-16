More pets to live longer lives following Scratchpay’s nationwide rollout of new, interest-free pet care financing option

Scratchpay’s latest payment option to help pet parents pay for unforeseen veterinary bills

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) August 15th, 2018

Scratchpay , the nation’s leading provider of simple payment plans to help pet owners get pet care immediately and pay later, announced Tuesday the national rollout of a brand-new, zero percent APR financing option.

The new payment plan provides qualified pet owners with a three-month, interest-free option for financing everything from routine pet check-ups to emergency veterinary bills.

“Besides being yet another opportunity to help our customers get care for their furry family members, the major benefit of our new payment option is that it will never negatively impact the borrower’s credit score with a hard inquiry, unlike a medical credit card,” said John Keatley, CEO of Scratchpay.

According to a 2017 study by CareerBuilder , 78 percent of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck and according to a survey from Bankrate , six out of 10 Americans don’t have $500 saved for emergencies.

Too often, veterinarians are asked to euthanize pets because the pet parent can’t financially afford to pay for treatment. Scratchpay allows pet parents to pay veterinary bills over time, with the hospital being paid immediately for services rendered.

Scratchpay covers veterinary procedures ranging anywhere from $200 to $10,000. Like all Scratchpay plans, the new longer-term, interest-free payment option can be paid off early without incurring any prepayment penalty.

One of the differentiating factors between Scratchpay and other veterinary payment services is that applicants will receive a soft credit inquiry rather than a hard credit inquiry when checking their rate, leaving applicants’ credit scores unaffected.

To date, Scratchpay has helped over 20,000 animals and is utilized by more than 3,000 veterinary hospitals and clinics across the country.

Pet parents can sign up for Scratchpay in as little as 90 seconds, and veterinary hospitals can sign up for Scratchpay for free with an email address. The only cost to veterinarians is a flat five percent fee per Scratchpay transaction.

About Scratchpay

Launched in July of 2016, financial technology company Scratchpay is headquartered in Los Angeles and has 30 full-time employees. Scratchpay’s services can be found in over 10 percent of veterinary clinics throughout the U.S. Scratchpay ensures that all family members are covered for veterinary visits that feel financially intimidating. With 0% APR financing, a difficult decision doesn’t have to be difficult.