Moose May Completes Successful Perfect Plants SEO Campaign

Reaching Set Goals in Six Months Moose May Wraps Up Campaign With Impressive Stats

Detroit, MI (PRUnderground) September 12th, 2018

Moose May, an SEO and Google Ads agency, successfully wraps up their groundbreaking campaign with nursery industry trendsetters, Perfect Plants. Starting in February 2018 Moose May was tasked with increasing rankings for specific plants, online plant shopping, and keywords specific to their markets. All goals were met in six months.

Moose May is an SEO and Google Ads agency that specializes in helping companies gain traffic to their website through searches. Using both creative and technical strategies Moose May helps companies increase website traffic, or clicks, improve rankings on search engines, such as Google, and increase website awareness in search engines. For Perfect Plants, who has been shaking up the nursery industry with their use of technology and advanced shipping methods, SEO is vital for success. With the help of Moose May, Perfect Plants has changed the way Americans are buying plants, they are shifting to an online model instead of storefronts.

Working with Perfect Plants, Moose May was tasked with conducting keyword research, creating site content, working on titles, meta descriptions, press releases, and blogs, as well as consulting on additional keywords. Over the course of their six-month campaign, Moose May has increased Perfect Plants users by 79%, increased keyword rankings by 81%, and has improved organic traffic by 95%. Direct traffic has gone up 35% and referrals to the site have improved by an outstanding 125%. Before the campaign begun Perfect Plants was ranked for 36 keywords on the first page of search engines. With Moose May’s guidance, they are now ranked for over 200 keywords on page one of search engines which is over a 500% increase.

“It has been wonderful to be a part of Perfect Plants success in navigating ecommerce, as well as changing the nursery industry in the United States,” explains Moose May Founder Rachel May. “We’re excited to continue to work with Perfect Plants over the next few months on an additional SEO campaign to continue to increase traffic and sales.”

About Moose May, LLC

Moose May is a Detroit based SEO and Google Ads Agency that specializes in helping you gain traffic through Google. Our Detroit based SEO Agency works with you to learn about your business, your customers, and your goals. Whether you are brand new or an oldie in the marketplace, we can help you improve your rank on Google.