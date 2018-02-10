Monster Jam Tickets in Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis w/Promo Code at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Monster Jam general admission (GA) tickets at Pepsi Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, AT&T Stadium, PPG Paints Arena, NRG Stadium and Angel Stadium.

The Monster Jam is a live motorsports event that travels across the United States and Canada. Most of the Monster Jam shows are during the winter months.

Monster Jam fans get plenty of excitement by watching the live shows. There are various activities and events before and after the competition itself. Imagine having access to your favorite monster trucks and be able to see them up close.

The Monster Jam show is composed of two big events which are racing and freestyle. Some shows include smaller side events like the wheelie and the donut contest. In the wheelie event, the monster trucks hit a ramp and go on air as they remain perpendicular to the ramp.

On the other hand, the donut competitions involve spinning monster trucks. Racing events usually feature side-by-side racing. The Monster Jam freestyle event, for its part, gives the drivers 90 seconds to show off their monster truck tricks and stunts.

Monster Jam features big and bulky vehicles that make a lot of noise and fans of all ages look forward to this one-of-a-kind show. Every year there is a World Finals Competition in Las Vegas; in 2018 it will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium.

About TicketDown.com:

