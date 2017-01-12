Monscierge Partners With Proxidyne For Wayfinding and Guest Recognition

Monscierge, a global software company specializing in innovative hospitality solutions today announced newly completed certifications for Proxidyne, the creators of the Bleu Station line of iBeacon-compatible products. Bleu Station iBeacons are now compatible with Monscierge’s Connect platform, which powers digital signage, staff management and workflow, mobile applications, wayfinding for guests and more. Proxidyne’s new certifications for the Bleu Station beacons will enhance Monscierge’s product offering, by providing hotels an array of hardware options to pair with their Monscierge applications and services.

Beacons are devices utilizing iOS and Android platforms that continuously scan and listen for iBeacons signals. When one is detected by a device such as a tablet or smartphone, it sends information about the smart device to an application, providing location specific information to the user. Utilizing this process Monscierge and Proxidyne are bringing new features to the guest journey, namely guest recognition, property wayfinding, promotional campaigns and Intelligent Recommendations(TM).

“Monscierge powers the guest journey and the use of iBeacons helps empower our clients to better serve and communicate with guests and staff” said Andrew Hale, Director of Innovation. “Proxidyne offers the right mix of compatibility, power options and integration with Connect CMS for easy iBeacon management. They are a great option for our clients.”

“Proxidyne’s iBeacon compatible Bleu Station product line is perfect for ISVs who deliver their own software or SaaS and management layer” explained Timothy Perfitt, Co-Founder and CEO of the IoT company. “We do what we do best so that partners like Monscierge can deliver a complete solution to their clients and end users.”

Monscierge recently completed the second phase of their hospitality technology experience center, a lab dedicated to providing a truly hands on environment for hospitality teams to test-drive the latest innovations being developed for hotels. The lab highlights Monscierge partners like Proxidyne, showcasing integrations and compatibility within a user-friendly, scalable, ecosystem of hotel technology products.

For more information or to visit the hospitality technology experience center, contact info@monscierge.com or visit Monscierge.com