Monor Towing Los Angeles is launching a new website!

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 7th, 2018

Excitement is in the air with the launch of new website. We have specifically designed the website for accessibility to all, including the use of the navigation tools, drop down menus, on both mobile and desktop. The structure and content found on the website are informative, yet interesting. We feel there is a whole host of features that will make your experience around the site as pain-free as possible. This site offers a blog section for new and existing customers, or for passers-by. We enjoy providing this information for you, and a helpful tip never hurt anyone right?

We have updated the way you can maneuver around the site, and the main parts that the majority of you will need are all on the welcome page, all you have to do to find a quick towing service assistance is scroll down. We wanted to do this to ensure our customers can get literally get from one place to the next without skipping past any important information. As you will see in our mission statement on the new website, customer satisfaction and loyalty is our primary mission, and this is no exception when it came to the launch of our site. We wanted to ensure it was as informative, yet accessible for you because our customers are who matter the most. We strive to provide the best possible service to all of our customers. We hope that this is evident in our design, and information we provide on the site.

Feel free to have a browse through our blog section, which is easily found through the drop-down menu on the right-hand side on the home page. We feel that we are connecting with you all through this, and building a nice foundation of a customer business relationship. Your trust matters to us, and we aim to be as informative as possible, in order to provide the best service. At Monor Towing we are committed to providing roadside safety, in the simplest and most convenient way for you. We understand that car emergencies can happen to literally anyone, at any time, it can strike at the most unfortunate times that is why we are here to help.

We are increasing our coverage area to Culver City & Beverly Hills

Leading on from the last point, we are aware it can happen anywhere, and sometimes finding a reliable, 24-hour towing service can be difficult. However, rest assured we are doing everything we can to expand our services further, to help more people in need. All of our drivers and operators are included are insured, therefore you are dealing with the experts in this field. With our equipment and tools in providing this towing service are all well maintained and checked on a regular basis.

Exciting times are definitely ahead here at Monor Towing, with the launch of our new site not only that but the expansion of the areas which can now cover. The main reason for this is because we are very aware that LA is one of the busiest cities in the world, and is home to a large number of freeways. With the constant movement of cars, yet the unpredictability of auto-emergencies then we want to be there helping you.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call us at (323) 796-3337, or email info@24hourtowing.biz

