MoldMaking Technology Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary

2018 Is a Big Year of Events and Opportunities for Mold Builders

Cincinnati, OH (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

MoldMaking Technology (MMT) is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2018. Founded in 1998, MMT remains committed to everything moldmaking, from design to first shot.

“This industry, which is utterly dependent on accurate, repeatable and efficient technologies throughout the design and build stages, was so worthy of a publication of its own,” MMT’s founding Editorial Director Christina Fuges says. “We are honored to celebrate this milestone with the industry and look forward to many more years to come.”

In April, the magazine will honor the launch of its premier issue. The special anniversary coverage will focus on the growth of mold manufacturing by revisiting some of the people, companies and topics that filled the pages of MMT’s first issues. The April issue will include a recreation of the premier issue cover, an interview with the founder of the publication, a profile of the evolution of shops profiled in 1998, a look at workforce development advancements, a perspective on 20 years of toolmaking throughout Europe, a state of the industry comparison between 1998 and 2018 and lessons learned in moldmaking throughout the past 20 years.

Coverage will continue online at moldmakingtechnology.com with interviews from Editorial Advisory Board members, brief updates on schools covered in 1998 and guest commentaries on hot topics.

2018 will be a big year for the broader moldmaking community as well. Gardner Intelligence reports growth opportunities for mold builders this year and beyond. That positive projection in growth and spending is timed with the moldmaking industry’s three largest trade shows. With NPE taking over Orlando in May, Amerimold moving into Detroit in June and IMTS occupying Chicago in September, both the metalworking and plastics side of mold building will be given the spotlight.

This year will provide a powerful opportunity for moldmakers to research the technologies, processes and strategies in which to invest, and to learn about new business opportunities to help them grow. MMT will cover each event in print, online and live, including coverage in product reviews, exhibitor profiles, blogs, Show Daily features and videos—all housed on moldmakingtechnology.com.

About MoldMaking Technology

MMT has been addressing the complete lifecycle of the design, manufacture and maintenance of a mold—from design to first shot—since its launch in 1998. MMT remains committed to bringing its audience what’s new and what works in mold manufacturing by focusing on the needs of today’s mold builders. The magazine covers everything from successful business practices to manufacturing strategies. This important information can be found in a technology article, an application story, a shop profile or a tip of the month. These pieces are relevant for today’s mold shop owners, tool and mold manufacturers, injection molders and original equipment manufacturers.