Mohawk Honda Receives Highest Level National “Green Dealer” Award for Reducing Its Environmental Impact

Glenville, NY (PRUnderground) July 2nd, 2018

Mohawk Honda, the Capital District’s number one volume Honda dealer,* today was presented with the Platinum-Level Honda Environmental Leadership Award, a program designed to help independently-owned and operated Honda and Acura dealerships in the U.S. reduce their environmental footprint.

Steven Center, vice president of Honda’s Connected & Environmental Business Development Office, commended Mohawk Honda for its efforts to reduce CO 2 emissions and overall water usage. “Mohawk Honda should take pride that it’s doing its part to lower energy consumption through the investment and implementation of various systems and technologies across its showroom, service center, body shop and car wash,” said Center, a University at Albany Alumnus.

To become a Green Dealer, Honda’s Green Dealer Program outlines specific energy-use measures that must be followed for lighting, temperature, water consumption, and solar energy. Dealers who enroll can achieve Silver, Gold or Platinum status based on verified energy reductions.

“We are committed to being environmental stewards and making sure we do our part to help protect our environment. Mohawk Honda is extremely proud to have been awarded this prestigious honor,” said Lindsey Haraden, sales manager.

Mohawk Honda, a fourth generation, family-owned business, currently employs nearly 200 people – tripling its size in the last five years at both the dealership and collision center. To learn more about the Green Dealer Program, visit www.greendealer.honda.com.

Mohawk Honda, headquartered in Glenville, NY, is a full-service dealer offering sales, service, parts, accessories, and collision repair. The 43,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility boasts a large selection of new, certified, and pre-owned vehicles to meet every potential buyer’s need. Since the opening of its doors in 1919, Mohawk Honda has kept a firm commitment to its customers, offering a wide selection of vehicles and making the car buying process as quick and hassle-free as possible.

Mohawk Honda has received the coveted Honda Masters Circle Award four years running. This award recognizes the top 5 percent of Honda dealers in the nation for outstanding performance in sales and customer service.

Please visit www.mohawkhonda.com for more information.

*Mohawk Honda is the number one volume dealer in New Vehicle sales from 2013 to 2017, per AHM.

