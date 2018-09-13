Modern Work Suites Opens Quality Office Space for Rent in Omaha, NE With Mr. Video Being 1st to Join

Finding the right office space in Omaha, NE can be a challenge for a business striving to do their best. Modern Work Suites are doing their best to solve this problem.

Omaha, NE (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

Many experts would convincingly argue of the key needs for a business to operate successfully is to be able to operate out of quality, reliable office space or shared office space. The good news is that businesses who need office space for rent in Omaha, NE have a modern, attractively priced option to choose from in Modern Work Suites and Studios stacked with the best in amenities and fully-furnished to meet renters needs. The company recently announced well-respected local business Mr. Video has signed up with Modern Work Suites to be their first client to join. The enthusiasm surrounding the new suites is very high.

“We are the hottest thing in office space for rent in Omaha NE today,” commented Curt Brannon, founder of Modern Work Suites and Studios. “There can be some really huge advantages in using shared office space, allowing a much-better work environment than would be available otherwise. Many of the brightest minds in business call the shared office space the future-of-work and there’s a good reason for it.”

According to Modern Work Suites and Studios, some highlights of the amenities that they offer include three levels of WiFi a business can choose from; six separate conference rooms; a 1960’s style “mix lounge” where workers can relax and enjoy free coffee and food and beverage items for sale; a low impact gym; free easy access parking; a business service center, where things like fax services, copying and scanning documents is available; a large collaborative work area, something shown in many studies to encourage productivity and creativity; a mailing and packaging service; a game room to blow off some stream; and photo & video suite for when it comes time to make a business marketing related photo or video, there’s no need to travel, it can happen right in the Modern Work Suites and Studios building.

Altogether there are 46 single studios, 18 double studios, nine triple studios and nine suites delivering an ideal office space for lease experience for those hunting for the right office space for rent Omaha NE.

Modern Work Suites and Studios is located at 8790 F Street Omaha, NE 68127.

Early feedback has been positive across the board.

Kevin Hart, the owner of Mr. Video, recently said in a five-star review, “For us, the amenities available and the price has made Modern Work Studios a perfect choice to meet our needs. We couldn’t ask for anything more they really go all the way to make sure we are happy and able to get the job done the way we need to, to succeed. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://modernworksuites.com.

About Modern Work Suites

It’s easy. Pick the space that fits your business. You will work with our staff interior designer to select your furnishings. Then you can choose your level of Internet service and you’re ready to join in with other entrepreneurs. It’s one price for your office and then you share the amenities, including conference rooms, a business service center and collaborative work areas. When it’s time to unwind, hit the low-impact gym. You can recharge in the large common living room or take your break at “The Mix Lounge”. Check us out at Modern Work Suites and Studios firsthand at 8790 F Street Omaha, NE 68127.