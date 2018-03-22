Modern Ghost Story “The Quickening” Makes Unforgettable Premier June 8th in Baltimore

“The Quickening”, a ghost story for the stage, delves into how consciousness enters a human body and what happens when a spirit attempts to take over an unborn child.

Baltimore, MD (PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2018

Few things frighten and intrigue as much as a ghost story. But when you incorporate new, thought-provoking aspects around the idea of what happens after death and a plot can really turn into something special. The new play written by Mark Scharf, Produced by Sean Coe and Directed by Ann Turiano, “The Quickening” takes these aspects in unexpected directions almost certain to keep audiences at the edge of their seats. The play opens on June 8th and runs through July 1st and is a joint effort between The Collaborative, a professional theatre in Baltimore and the Fells Point Corner Theater. The design team for the play, which focuses on women characters, are all women themselves.

“In a play where women empower themselves and each other to face a dark unknown, we are thrilled to have a female director and an all-female design team creating the world where these characters live,” commented Scharf. “We feel this definitely adds to the authenticity of the atmosphere and its visual impact.”

According to the team behind “The Quickening”, the story tells the mysterious events surrounding a pregnant woman who moves into a new home in Richmond, Virginia, where all is certainly not the way things initially seemed. She faces these challenges with the help of her mother and mathematician neighbor while also having to stand against the skepticism of her husband, who has little fate in the “unexplained”.

The play celebrates the courage and creativity of womanhood as they face a dire situation where science and folklore intersect in a frightening crossroads.

“The Quickening” is available at a special ticket price that includes entry to six readings and working rehearsals throughout the creative process, as well as opening night itself.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.thequickeningplay.com.

About The Quickening

Director Ann Turiano is an actor, director, dramaturg, and playwright. As an actor, she has worked with Baltimore Center Stage, Single Carrot Theatre, Iron Crow Theatre, The Collaborative Theatre, the Baltimore Shakespeare Factory, and Submersive Productions. As a director, her work has been seen at Notre Dame of Maryland University, Iron Crow Theatre, and Glass Mind Theatre.

Playwright Mark Scharf is an award-winning playwright living in Baltimore, MD whose plays have been produced and published widely in the United States and internationally. Scharf has served as Playwright-in-Residence for Theatre Virginia’s New Voices Program,served three terms as Chairman of the Baltimore Playwrights Festival, and taught Playwriting at the University of Mary Washington and at Howard Community College.