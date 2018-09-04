Model & Social Media Vixen Rachel McCord Raises Mystery Leaving Paramount Studios Dressed to Kill

The media caught a glimpse of Rachel McCord looking her best leaving Paramount Studios & the speculation of what she’s working on is enormous. But for now it’s lips shut.

Hollywood, CA (PRUnderground) September 4th, 2018

The eyes are always on Rachel McCord and for good reason. Not only is she a top in-demand model and celebrity, but she also has her finger on the pulse of what’s happening in Hollywood. This makes her recent sighting leaving West Hollywood’s Paramount Studios dressed at her best in a vintage velvet cut out dress, a pair of earrings from Karli Buxton and heels from Egidio Alves at The Ivan Bitton Showroom, something to talk about. Beyond some photos of her getting ready for the day on her Instagram, she quickly removed, Rachel is keeping hush about what’s she’s working on, but insider speculation is quite exciting and has fans talking.

“Life’s never boring and I always have something new to be enthusiastic about,” commented the ultra-charismatic and beautiful star. “But for now I have to be patient about giving the details of my latest project, I can just assure my fans and supporters they will definitely love it as much as I love being part of it!”

McCord had mentioned on the deleted Instagram posts she was working on a new show for CBS, so that does give at least some clue to what can be expected to pop up sooner rather than later.

Current projects she’s involved in, some have speculated she could be working on at Paramount Studios include The McCord List Celeb & Influencer Photoshoot, her popular gathering of Hollywood’s IT Girls and her socialite friends, who also work in entertainment and social media. Or it could be something completely new from the always motivated star who has huge momentum, to put it mildly.

Recent social media campaigns have seen her promote campaigns BeatBox beverages, Lovery gift baskets, Skindinavia setting spray, and Copper & Crane skincare line, while wearing the latest swimwear trends from Aurora San. More on certainly on the way.

The driven sassy self-help speaker, author, and model, remarked about her remarkable workload, “We are all so busy in entertainment, I decided to found The McCord List with a passion to empower women to overcome obstacles and create the life of their dreams.”

Of course, her passion and sense-of-style continue to raise-the-bar.

Sydney James, from California, was quick to say, “Rachel McCord is my style icon. She inspires me every day.”

For Rachel’s latest news be sure to visit https://themccordlist.com.

About The McCord List

“Master of branding” (Daily Mail) and “Hollywood ‘IT’ girl” (Mogul Magazine), Rachel McCord is a model, entrepreneur, and TV personality, named “One of the hottest models in the world right now” by Daily Star.

In 2017, she released her sassy self-help and how-to on social media: “Slay the Fame Game.”

Featured in outlets like Vogue, Forbes, and Glamour, McCord is an investor/judge on “Elevator Pitch” and a frequent co-host on iHeartRadio show, “On the Rocks.”

She is a renowned speaker on social media, branding, and female entrepreneurship at UCLA, USC, LMU, FIDM, StyleCon, and USOW (other speakers include former first lady, Michelle Obama).

Labeled the “influencer of influencers”, McCord founded The McCord List network of influential women in media, to connect them with brands and events to succeed as entrepreneurs.