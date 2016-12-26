Mobissue Releases New Demos for Flipbook Software to Enhance Display Features

Mobissue has recently released a series of HTML5 flipbook demos showcasing the amazing features of the software to help users easily grasp the use and attributes of the flipbook software application. The amazing features of the HTML5 flipbook software has made it endearing to businesses and other users of digital publishing content.

The features of the software are easy-to-use, regardless of the experience of the user as stunning flipbooks can be produced with a few clicks and subsequently published in few minutes. The different features of the software are divided into the publishing, branding, clouding, interactive, intuitive, and security categories.

Other features that are clearly explained in the demos include the mobile app feature, the multi-output and design features. The demo series designed by the designer of Mobissue, Joe Huang, are crisp, clear, captivating, and most importantly, self-explanatory.

“I utilize almost all the functions of Mobissue to make you understand how wonderful the HTML5 flipbook will be,” Joe said, “ It fits to all walks of life. Nothing is impossible with Mobissue in mobile publishing.”

The demo series available on the showcase page of the site, are categorized into popular divisions – skin care products, electronics, clothing, jewelry, and diet, allowing for easy location and navigation of the most suitable demos.

So, could anyone create such attractive content for mobile publishing? Of course, yes! Mobissue allows users to convert PDF or images to HTML5 flipbook with stylish layout. Also, it gives users to ability to enrich the content with videos, links, slideshows and more. In order to make the mobile reading experience comfortably, Mobissue provides 4 different flip modes with amazing effect for users.

About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is the global leader in HTML5 digital publishing software for creating mobile content. Improving on the traditional PDF publishing model, Mobissue has developed a cutting edge interactive HTML5 mobile publishing platform that doesn’t require a single line of coding for developers and publishers. With over 1 million users in over 50 countries, Mobissue is truly a world leader in digital publishing.