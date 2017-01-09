Mobissue Online Flipbook Software is Not Far Away from Publishers

Mobissue, the new-born digital publishing software, announced that it comes true for the publishers to create the HTML5 flipbook for online distribution. Its online flipbook software brings the convenience to the publishers to directly convert PDF to online flipbook with amazing page flip effect.

It is no wonder the great news for the publishers. They can not only cut the budget of online marketing, but also make the flipbook mobile friendly. Mobissue, the young flipbook software, is developed with an online cloud platform, which can help to store and manage the HTML5 flipbook for free. Therefore, the publishers who do not own a website can publish the online HTML5 flipbook at ease.

Mobissue emerges as the easy-to-use common online flipbook software for the publishers. With several simple clicks, publishers can directly convert PDF/ images into online page flipping books. They can choose the different templates, themes and backgrounds to customize the online flipbook. To brand and broadcast their unique culture, it is also possible to add the unique logo and About Info to the HTML5 flipbook. The About Info contacts two parts: descriptions and contact. As usual, publishers will always add their email address on the contact info so that the readers can easily find them.

As for the online management, on Mobissue cloud platform, publishers can change the general settings for the flipbook. Also, they can embed the flipbook on their blogs; share it through social networks, email to friends and more. In addition, there is an online bookcase to display all the online flipbooks so that the publishers can easily know what they had published.

For all the flipbook on Mobissue cloud platform, they are mobile friendly. That is to say, anyone can freely read them on mobile devices no matter where they are. It makes the mobile reading with interactive features.

Mobissue will be the powerful digital publishing tool in the future. Click for more ideas about Mobissue.

About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is the global leader in HTML5 digital publishing software for creating mobile content. Improving on the traditional PDF publishing model, Mobissue has developed a cutting edge interactive HTML5 mobile publishing platform that doesn’t require a single line of coding for developers and publishers. With over 1 million users in over 50 countries, Mobissue is truly a world leader in digital publishing.