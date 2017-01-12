Mobissue Flip Book Maker Simplifies the Mobile Content Design & Publishing

Mobissue is the top flip book maker that comes with unique and amazing features to help make the task of creating and publishing digital mobile content easy and more effective. The software application is currently ranked as the world’s best flip book maker, with some quarters regarding it as the top HTML5 APP builder for mobile.

Mobissue’s flip book maker comes with different features that stand it out from the competition. One of such features is the HTML5 app builder for mobile. The feature rank as the top HTML5 app builder for mobile, using the app builder requires no skills in coding or programming.

The app builder requires a small investment from the user, allowing for the building of mobile sites or apps with the Mobissue App building platforms.

Digital content created using the Mobissue platform can also be delivered via a mobile browser. This allows for easier publishing and even more exposure for published content, as readers can access their choice content from their compatible mobile devices, without the installation of any app.

The contents made with Mobissue perfectly fit any screen size in virtually in the mobile web browsers. This feature makes the platform one of the best in the industry. Also, for the content design, users can add a series of media to enrich the content, such as the videos, links and images. Besides, it is also possible for the users to achieve animation effect for the content.

Mobissue flip book maker is available for use on all operating systems including Windows and Mac and can be gotten at no cost. On its cloud platform, users can one click to convert PDF to flipping content, which saves time in designing and publishing.

For more details, please visit this Mobissue blog post.

About Mobissue

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mobissue Software Co. Ltd is the global leader in HTML5 digital publishing software for creating mobile content. Improving on the traditional PDF publishing model, Mobissue has developed a cutting edge interactive HTML5 mobile publishing platform that doesn’t require a single line of coding for developers and publishers. With over 1 million users in over 50 countries, Mobissue is truly a world leader in digital publishing.