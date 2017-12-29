Mobility Freedom Advocate AMS Vans Launches Educational Content Initiative

America’s Mobility Van Dealer delivers objective guidance, thought-leadership in wheelchair accessible vans and vehicles, adaptable mobility equipment

Atlanta, GA (PRUnderground) December 29th, 2017

AMS Vans — the largest wheelchair accessible vehicle manufacturer and mobility dealer in the Southeast — will begin 2018 with a new educational content initiative delivering objective guidance and thought-leadership in adaptable mobility solutions for persons with disabilities.

In an effort to enhance mobility freedom opportunities for all Americans, the company plans to publish unique content in a variety of formats focused on increasing awareness of wheelchair accessible vehicles and mobility equipment.

Kip Crum, President and CEO of AMS Vans, explains, ‘After faithfully serving our customers for over 20 years, we know that educating the public is still our primary mission — to give persons with disabilities, their families, and their caregivers the objective, meaningful information they need to make educated decisions about how best to secure the mobility freedom they deserve’.

The company’s educational initiative will comprise a unique content formula that includes:

Focused, detailed blog topics. Blog posts that cover a variety of specific topics in detail — from wheelchair accessible vehicles to adaptable mobility equipment

Comprehensive buying guides. Designed to explain the various conversion types and vehicle options in an understandable and reader-friendly format to encourage smart decision-making

Active social media networks. Timely information on such topics as the state-of-the-industry, important health awareness dates, and advancements in adaptable mobility technology

Public relations communications. Including press releases, news articles, and other high-value information sources that keep consumers in-the-know

In addition to the company’s educational content initiative, AMS Vans employs a team of knowledgeable, compassionate mobility and financing experts that are always willing to provide objective, custom adaptable mobility information without obligation or expectation — including answers to the most common questions and a personalized needs assessment for anyone considering a wheelchair accessible vehicle or mobility equipment purchase.

About AMS Vans, LLC

America’s Mobility Van Dealer is a national wheelchair accessible van dealer and manufacturer with a mission to deliver the industry’s best adaptable vehicles and mobility equipment that meets the unique needs of our customers at a price they can afford. With over 20 years of dedicated service to helping thousands of amazing people realize true mobility freedom, the AMS Vans nationwide family is growing every day.