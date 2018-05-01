MOBI – Secure New Day & Night Camera Allows For Monitoring & Talking Back To Baby From Any Smart Phone

Feature-rich multi-purpose monitoring camera system from respected health products company MOBI features two-way audio and is expandable to cover an entire home.

Beverly Hills, CA (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2018

Concerned parents can monitor their baby from afar, offer feedback to the babysitter and read the child a bedtime story using an innovative new camera system with two-way audio, night vision, smooth HD video and other innovative features.

The MobiCam Multi-Purpose Monitoring System allows for monitoring any space from an Android or iOS device and for talkback through the mobile device. It features powerful night vision that lets users to see up to 40 feet in the dark and across an entire room when the lights are on with its 110-degree wide-angle adjustable lens. Online and offline recording for up to 20 days is possible. A secure link with the home’s wifi network keeps the feed away from unwanted viewers for the safety of the home and family.

“The features, the versatility and the affordable price point are crucial differences with this multi-purpose camera,” said MOBI CEO David Naghi. “A single camera retails for under $60 and includes all features, including night vision, recording and talk-back audio. Plus, the system is expandable to multiple cameras to cover an entire home.”

A built-in magnetic base makes installing the camera and moving it easy. Each package includes a single camera with AC adapter and a complete instruction manual for ease of operation right out of the package.

“Imagine checking up on the baby – and the sitter – and offering comfort or feedback through the two-way audio. Parents can sing a child’s favorite bedtime song or read a bedtime story so it’s like they never went away,” Naghi said. “That’s peace of mind for a better night’s sleep on both ends of the video feed.”

MOBI, a trusted name in digital thermometers and other digital health products, is actively seeking additional retail distribution channels for the feature-rich and affordable MobiCam Multi-Purpose Monitoring System. Contact the company to learn more.

Founded in 2003, MOBI makes innovative, useful and modern monitoring products. Its line of carefully designed, feature-rich health products is offered at major bricks-and-mortar retailers and online. Based in Beverly Hills, California, the company works to fills unmet consumer needs with well-made, best-in-category products.

About MOBI Technologies