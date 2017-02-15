MOBI Portable All-In-One Child's Light Is Innovative, Safe & A Fun Friend Too

Beverly Hills Based MOBI Introduces Portable All-In-One Child's Light Is Innovative, Safe & A Fun Friend too

(PRUnderground) February 15th, 2017

Providing light wherever a child goes and companionship through the night, the MOBI Monkey LED AnimaLamp is a fun rechargeable task light, a 10-hour night light and functional toy.

This all-in-one light provides more than just illumination. Its unique design makes it a toy too. Featuring cool-to-the-touch LEDs, it’s safe for use during creative time, reading time and playtime as well as for traveling and taking to bed. When the lamp is off and the top is closed, this AnimaLamp is a cute and appealing monkey. When opened, it’s a variable intensity light perfect for any use.

“We’re focused on products that are well-designed and functional,” said MOBI founder and CEO David Naghi. “This all-in-one child’s lamp is our cutest effort to date. It has quickly become our favorite product. And it gets a stamp of approval from our children.”

The MOBI Monkey LED AnimaLamp features 12 bright, cool LED bulbs and one-touch operation. The lights turn on, dim and turn off with a single button. Children or parents can choose the level of brightness that’s right for the task. The permanently installed rechargeable lithium-ion battery provides up to 10 hours of use, making this a great night light.

Children can quickly form an emotional attachment to this friendly toy because it’s as fun to look at and hold as it is to use. Parents will find this monkey lamp excellent for use as a nighttime changing light, task light, feeding light and more. It’s ideal for reading in bed and for projects around the house too.

“Kids may be able to conquer a fear of the dark with their monkey light at their side,” Naghi said. “And the quiet one-touch button makes it easy for parents to adjust the light without waking little ones up.”

Designed with durability in mind, this Monkey AnimaLamp can last for years and offers a 90-day warranty. It features beautifully designed packaging that’s sure to attract attention on store shelves and an ergonomic design that fits easily into small or large hands. The rounded corners and carefully designed overall shape make the light something children will want to hold close.

“We know that parents handle children’s toys as much as kids do, so we’ve made this product easy and pleasant for anyone to use. Don’t be surprised if your kids like it as much as they do their stuffed animals – but this monkey light is practical too,” Naghi said.

MOBI is actively seeking additional distribution channels. To learn more about offering the MOBI Monkey LED AnimaLamp to your customers, contact the company right away.

Founded in 2003, MOBI brings products to the marketplace to give families better, smarter choices that are useful, dependable, innovative and modern. Its ergonomically designed, full-featured digital thermometers and Bluetooth speakers are available from retailers across the United States and around the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, the company works to fill unmet consumer needs with carefully constructed products that stand the test of time.

Contact:

Kiumars Haziq, Media Manager

kiumarsh@getmobi.com

www.productsbymobi.com

877-662-4462 X 107

8370 Wilshire Blvd. Suite # 210, CA 90211

About MOBI Technologies