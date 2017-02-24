(PRUnderground) February 24th, 2017

MOBI New Patented DualScan Ear and Forehead Digital Thermometer with Medication Reminder and Flashlight Offers Patented Features To Keep Baby Safe

Offering features no other brands have – including a medication reminder and built-in flashlight – the MOBI Health Check Ear & Forehead Thermometer is capable of doctor-preferred in-ear temperature scanning as well as convenient, non-intrusive forehead scanning and more. This parent-tested instrument sets a new standard in digital thermometers. Contact us for more information and product review, also Available Now at: http://productsbymobi.com/healthcheck

Accurate readings are available in just 1 second, no matter which way temperature is checked. Readings are displayed on the large screen of this ergonomically designed thermometer. A color-changing fever indicator and memory log add to the convenience.

The exclusive, patented reminder function is designed to help users remember when to administer medication and do follow-up checks. The patented flashlight makes taking a temperature reading easy, even in a darkened room. Plus, this thermometer works well for checking the temperature of every member of the family, including elderly relatives.

“Fever-relieving medications often say to check for temperature changes 30 minutes or 60 minutes after giving the medication. With our Health Check thermometer, parents get a reminder when it’s time to check,” said David Naghi, founder and CEO of MOBI, Inc. “If fever isn’t going away, quick action may be needed. And the flashlight means it’s possible to take the temperature without turning on a light. If everything’s okay, there’s no reason to wake up anyone.”

The Health Check thermometer is also a no-contact instrument for measuring the temperature of food, bottles and bath water from 1 to 2 inches away. Measure ambient room temperature by pointing the device toward the middle of the space.

“We tried to include every feature we could imagine while keeping the price point low,” Naghi said. “According to our testers, we’ve succeeded at including all the desired functionality and keeping the price low enough for any family.”

The sleek design of this digital thermometer means it feels good in the hand. A one-touch scan button makes capturing a temperature easy, even for first-time users. The large LED display with backlight means there’s no confusion. The durable, easy-to-clean instrument has no probe, so there are no expensive, hard-to-find probe covers to purchase. Batteries are even included so the device can be used right out of the package.

“We’ve covered all the bases to make sure even inexperienced users can take an accurate temperature reading within seconds of opening the package,” Naghi said. “Our attention to detail doesn’t just include the design and manufacturing process. It extends to packaging and ease of use.”

MOBI is actively seeking additional distribution channels for this digital thermometer. To learn more about offering this product to your customers, contact the company right away. Learn more about this product at http://www.productsbymobi.com/healthcheck.

Founded in 2003, MOBI brings products to the marketplace to give families better, smarter choices that are useful, dependable, innovative and modern. Its ergonomically designed, full-featured digital thermometers and Bluetooth speakers are available from retailers across the United States and around the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, the company works to fill unmet consumer needs with carefully constructed products that stand the test of time.

Contact:

Kiumars Haziq,

kiumarsh@getmobi.com

323-904-3007

Mobi Inc.

8370 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 210

Beverly Hills, California 90211

http://www.productsbymobi.com

