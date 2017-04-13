MOBI – Budget-friendly modern DualScan Ear and Forehead thermometer to help your family stay healthy

Move Up To The Affordable Ear And Forehead Thermometer That’s Already A Bestseller. Help your family stay healthy with the budget-friendly modern digital thermometer that’s already a bestseller online and allows you to scan the doctor-recommended way.

Beverly Hills, California (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

The MOBI Health Check DualScan Thermometer offers more features than competing thermometers – including a medication reminder and a flashlight – at a lower price. It’s the perfect way to monitor the health of adults, children and babies to make sure any fever-related health problems are caught early and treated quickly. Just as technology has moved forward in so many other areas, today’s ear and forehead thermometers from MOBI are better than ever before.

When you choose the Health Check thermometer, available from Walmart.com (https://goo.gl/Cu7uVO), you’re choosing a product that has become a bestseller in its category despite only being available from the retailer for a short time.

“We’re pleased that this versatile and potentially lifesaving product is a bestseller, but we’re even more excited that it’s making a real difference in the lives of families,” said MOBI CEO David Naghi. “From checking on a baby’s cold and flu symptoms to keeping watch on an elderly relative to make sure they don’t have a post-surgical infection, the Health Check thermometer can do it all.”

This fever thermometer can take a patient’s temperature using the doctor-recommended in-ear method or the simpler and more comfortable forehead method. Either way, results are displayed on the large lighted readout in just one second.

The flashlight feature makes it easier to check on a sick family member without turning on the lights and disturbing them. The memory function stores readings so there’s no confusion about whether a fever is rising or declining. The exclusive medication reminder helps ensure that a crucial dose of fever reducer or other medication isn’t missed.

“If it sounds like we thought of everything, it’s because we put a lot of effort into creating a better product,” Naghi said. “We didn’t rush this digital thermometer to market. Instead we carefully tested and evaluated it to make sure it met the most crucial temperature-monitoring need with ease and simplicity.”

Additionally, the Health Check ear and forehead thermometer can check the temperature of food, milk or bath water to make sure it’s right and check room temperature as well.

For the most features and complete versatility, choose the digital thermometer that’s topping its category on Walmart.com – the ear and forehead thermometer with the most features and a careful, deliberate design that makes it easy for you to keep a check on your family’s health.

The MOBI Health Check DualScan Ear and Forehead Thermometer with medication reminder and flashlight is available now through this Walmart.com link: https://goo.gl/Cu7uVO

Contact:

Kiumars Haziq

kiumarsh@getmobi.com

323-904-3007

Mobi Inc.

8370 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 210

Beverly Hills, California 90211

http://www.productsbymobi.com

About MOBI Technologies

Founded in 2003, MOBI brings products to the marketplace to give families better, smarter choices that are useful, dependable, innovative and modern. Its ergonomically designed, full-featured digital thermometers and other products for today’s homes are available from bricks-and-mortar and online retailers, including Walmart.com. Based in Beverly Hills, California, the company works to fill unmet consumer needs with carefully constructed products that are the best in their category.

