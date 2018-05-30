MOBi – Accurate BP Readings On The Go With This Discreet & Comfortable Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month or anytime, MOBI’s wrist blood pressure monitor allows users to stay on top of their blood pressure anywhere – without embarrassment or pain.

Beverly Hills, CA (PRUnderground) May 30th, 2018

There is no better time to become active than during May – National Physical Fitness and Sports Month – and there is no easier way to help ensure a safe workout than with the convenient, portable and pain-free MOBI Health Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor.

Available now to retailers, online sellers and the public, this monitor is based on proven technology used in doctor and pharmacist offices for years. Quick and quiet, this wrist blood pressure monitor is great for use at work or on the go. Users no longer have to settle for hard-to-carry, noisy, bulky blood pressure cuffs that can hurt their arms.

This small unit takes blood pressure with a single touch, detects an irregular heartbeat, warns of hypertension and tracks progress or problems by storing up to 120 past readings in 2 groups.

“During National Physical Fitness and Sports Month or whenever you’re active, taking your blood pressure doesn’t have to involve a large, noisy and embarrassing machine anymore, The MOBI name is trusted in thermometers and other home and healthcare products, and it’s a name you can trust for your state-of-the-art wrist blood pressure monitor too.”

Additional features include an easy-to-see LED display and auto-shutdown to reduce battery drain.

Depend on this ergonomically designed unit to take a wrist blood pressure reading on just about anyone. Those with large upper arms or who find upper arm blood pressure units painful will be especially interested in this pain-free unit. For users who have been told to monitor blood pressure or those who want to stay informed, MOBI makes it easier than ever.

The company is seeking distribution channels for this wrist blood pressure monitor. To learn more about selling this product to your customers, contact MOBI. Samples are available to distributors, the media, executives and proven bloggers.

Founded 15 years ago, MOBI makes dependable, innovative and well-designed home and healthcare products. This wrist blood pressure monitor joins full-featured digital thermometers and more – available to the public through bricks-and-mortar and online retailers. Based in Beverly Hills, the company is committed to meeting consumer needs with innovative products that are the best in their category.

About MOBI Technologies