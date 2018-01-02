Miura Showcases Reliable, Efficient and Safe Industrial Steam Boilers at AHR Expo 2018

World's largest and most innovative steam boiler manufacturer to feature their on-demand technology and new Quick Ship Xpress Program at North Hall — Booth 2956.

As a world leader in innovative steam boiler technology, Miura boilers (www.miuraboiler.com), with manufacturing facilities headquartered in Rockmart, Georgia, is fast becoming the go-to company throughout the US and Canada for a range of customers including hospitals, food and beverage processors, textile/carpet manufacturers, colleges and universities, brewers and distillers, and more.

A proven leader in innovative technology, with advances that include cold water to full steam in less than 5 minutes (On-Demand Steam), Miura will be showcasing its unique LX and EX Series boilers, as well as the company’s new Quick Ship Xpress (QSX) program, at the 2018 AHR Expo, in the North Hall-Booth 2956.

Miura’s QSX ends the need for expensive rentals, and continued reliance on repair-prone, inefficient boilers, by shipping a new, ready-for-installation boiler in about 48 hours.

“Miura is committed to providing the best new products and services in the fields of steam energy, water treatment, and environmental solutions,” stated Ozzy Ochi, Miura’s CEO and President. “Today, as a proven leader in these fields, our goal is to work hard to meet and exceed new and current customer requirements, and to be recognized as their trusted partner.”

Among the many achievements that have distinguished Miura over the years is their incredible safety record, a “best-in-industry” standard that will also be highlighted at the AHR Expo.

With more than 140,000 units in operation world-wide, Miura has never had a pressure vessel explosion resulting in casualty. The company’s “safer-by-design” low water content, combined with their unique boiler geometry, means that catastrophic vessel failure is practically impossible. Miura boilers also have numerous safeguards beyond primary vessel safety to ensure not only safe operations, but also high efficiency and reliable operation.

For Miura, reliability, efficiency, and safety have defined the company’s brand and its full line of product from steam boilers, to computer control and monitoring systems, to water treatment systems, and more.

Customers can’t help but be impressed by these compact, modular boilers that are saving them substantial amounts of money, reducing downtime, conserving energy, and more.

As one Director of Facilities, who uses four Miura boilers in a Multiple Installation (MI) configuration, states, “The four boilers provided us with an economical way to maximize our usage of the boilers. And being quick steamers also allowed us to completely shut off boilers that were not needed but could be ready and on-line in minutes. We have had good success with these units and have reduced our fuel usage by 20% while adding additional load at the same time.”

This sentiment is echoed by other customers, who switched to Miura, saved money, and enjoyed the outstanding efficiency of On-Demand Steam.

“The company no longer needs to bring in staff hours earlier to make sure that steam levels are sufficient for processing when the production crew arrives,” added a long time consultant in the food and beverage processing industry, who has recommended Miura to several clients in the last five years.

Miura’s modular approach also makes it easy to achieve an N+1 system, and the overall design makes required inspections a lot less cumbersome and costly, since units can be broken down and assembled in days, versus weeks required for the traditional brands.

Maintenance-ease is something that also stands out for Miura with many customers suggesting few, if any issues, and commenting how quickly Miura responds when called.

As the maintenance manager of a large carpet manufacturing facility states, “Over the past eight years, I can tell you that in all of the companies that we have, in all the buildings that we have, and in our different plants, we have had no downtime because of Miura boilers. Bottom line, we’re here to make great carpet and if you can get efficiency like that out of your support equipment, I think you’re doing really good.”

Miura’s LX Gas/Low NOx Series, Low and High Pressure Steam Boiler (available in boilers from 50 -300HP) use natural gas or propane and are available in a range of steam options (300 MAWP, 170 MAWP or 15 MAWP). Their compact size allows most models to fit through an industrial 7-foot doorway doorway, while their naturally low NOx (nitrogen oxides) ratings are as low as 9ppm depending on model. This meets or exceeds current and proposed regulations for nitrogen oxide emissions levels. Hot water boilers are also available depending on models.

Miura’s EX Gas/Oil Series High Pressure Steam Boilers (available in 100HP, and in 50 HP increments up to 300HP models) are the most versatile industrial steam boilers in the world. The EX design minimizes carryover and produces 99+% dry saturated steam in less than 5 minutes from a cold start. Faster start-up means less fuel used, greater savings, and more responsible use of precious natural resources.

The LX-Series design consists of vertical water tubes in a rectangular array, while the EX-Series utilizes vertical tubes in a circular array. Both headers of each series are encased in a castable refractory with only the tubes exposed to flame and/or combustion gases. The upper header is attached to the lower header only by the tubes. As the tubes expand and contract, the headers float up and down accordingly.

The ‘floating header’ concept allows for even thermal expansion of the tubes, therefore reducing stress points within the boiler.” The ‘leaky tube’ problems associated with firetube and bent watertube designs have been eliminated.

About Miura America Co., Ltd.

Miura Boiler was founded in 1927 and has grown to be one of the largest industrial steam boiler manufacturers in the world. Forward-thinking companies in North America, who want to conserve oil and gas resources while saving money and reducing emissions have embraced Miura Boiler technology resulting in the accelerated growth of Miura’s market share. The company is already the market leader in Asian countries.