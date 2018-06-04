MisShapely Announces Free Online Beauty Contest for Girls With a Chance to Win $5000 in Prizes

There are many beauty contests, but few that combine being free to enter online, cash, paid travel, and other remarkable prizes like MisShapely.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Many women dream of the chance to win a beauty contest but don’t know where to begin. Innovators MisShapely have removed that question with the announcement of their recently launched MisShapely Online Beauty Contest that gives girls a simple, easy way to enter online, and an opportunity to win money, free travel, and a wide-range of other prizes and opportunities. The excitement surrounding the new beauty contest is rising by the day.

“We saw an opportunity to approach the idea of the beauty contest in a non-traditional way, with not just cash, but other unique prizes,” commented a spokesperson from MisShapely. “This is a chance for a beautiful girl or woman to earn recognition for her appearance and poise, while potentially opening the door to other life-changing opportunities.”

According to MisShapely, their sponsors have been looked closely at for their professionalism and competency. Unlike many other beauty contests, no experience is required, and there’s absolutely no fee to enter. Being able to join the contest online is also a big plus for many girls making it simple and easy to compete. Beyond the chance to win $5000, the potential for paid travel, and other prizes, the MisShapely Online Beauty Contest also can deliver a boost in both confidence and recognition to the girls who win or place well.

Relationships are in place between MisShapely and a variety of businesses that open the door for other significant bonuses of a very high caliber in exchange for product or service endorsements in a wide-range of areas.

Early feedback from contestants has been very positive.

Andrea S., from Utah, recently said in a five-star review, “My whole experience with the MisShapely Online Beauty Contest has been incredible. My self-esteem has skyrocketed! I’d recommend entering without any hesitation at all.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.misshapely.com.

About MisShapely

MisShapely is a new and unique beauty contest with the goal of changing girl’s lives. It’s free, held online and offers an amazing range of awards to winners.