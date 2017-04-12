Miss Ocean City’s Outstanding Teen to Discuss the Importance of Dental Health at The Commander Hotel

Katie Allen, named “Miss Ocean City’s Outstanding Teen”, will lead a presentation about the importance of dental health for children and teens on Saturday, 4/22.

Ocean City, MD (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2017

Katie Allen, who was named “Miss Ocean City’s Outstanding Teen” in March ‘17, will visit The Commander Hotel in Ocean City on Saturday, April 22 to lead a presentation about the importance of dental health for children and teens. Admission to the event is free, and it will take place in The Commander Hotel’s lobby from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

“Dental health is frequently overlooked by the public, and isn’t viewed as being as important as other preventative medical practices,” says Allen, who has made presentations on teen-oriented topics at the Chapel District Elementary School as well as youth organizations around Maryland. “I’m working to change this perception and to ensure that proper dental hygiene is taught to children across our state, our country, and the world – ensuring healthy smiles and healthy lives for generations to come.”

Allen is 15 years old and a sophomore at Easton High School (EHS) in Easton, MD. She’s the Vice President of her class, a varsity cheerleading captain, a member of the EHS National Latin Honor Society and Interact Club, and a competitive dancer. She chose dental health as a messaging platform because of her interest in eventually pursuing a career in dentistry or orthodontics. Allen will represent Ocean City at the Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland’s Outstanding Teen scholarship pageant, which will be held on June 18 in Hagerstown.

“It’s important that kids learn how to improve their dental health, and we support Katie’s goal of sharing that information with her local community,” says Vicky Ram, Business Director for the Miss Ocean City program. “Her presentation at The Commander Hotel will give her an opportunity to directly impact youth in Ocean City as she pursues her goal of expanding her message to a national and international audience.”

Katie Allen’s presentation about how children and teens can enhance their dental health will be held on Saturday, April 22 at The Commander Hotel, 1401 Atlantic Avenue in Ocean City from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Admission to the event is free. For more information, contact Carissa Scaniffe at The Commander Hotel at 410-289-6166, extension 514.

About The Commander Hotel & Suites

Family owned since 1930 and located on the bustling boardwalk of Ocean City, MD, The Commander Hotel offers 109 newly renovated guest suites – all of which overlook the beach. Ranked #7 in TripAdvisor’s customer reviews of 102 hotels in the market, we aim to deliver superb customer service and meticulous attention to your every need. Whether you choose to stay in one of our clean and spacious Oceanfront Suites, Oceanfront Studios, or Cabana Suites, The Commander Hotel will provide you with an Ocean City escape that’s comfortable, relaxing, and memorable.