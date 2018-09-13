Miss Diaspora Models International Beauty Competition Set To Beautify NYC

A New York City event since 2004, Diaspora Models will host their International Beauty Competition on October 12th.

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) September 13th, 2018

Highlighting intelligence, independence, and beauty, Diaspora Models announces their much-anticipated New York pageant. The Miss Diaspora Models International Beauty Competition will take place on October 12th at New York City’s Stage 48 Ballroom at 7 p.m. The event is designed to be an evening of stylized fashion and music thanks to a live DJ for the city’s most impressive notables. The organization will also raise funds via a silent auction for charities supporting those suffering from cancer-related illnesses.

Tickets are available at EventBrite.com.

Often with doctors, lawyers, actors, and entrepreneurs competing, many winners have gone on to enjoy flourishing modeling careers. One such winner is Miss Diaspora Models 2009-2010, Vildane Zeneli. Signed with Ford Modeling Agency, Vildane was the spokesperson for Beats by Dr. Dre, has appeared in Sports Illustrated, a Super Bowl commercial, and a music video with Pitbull and Timberland. Other candidates include Cara Castronouva, the two-time Golden Gloves Champion and Season 11 trainer on the hit show Biggest Loser.

Jessica Gomez, Event Director for Diaspora Models, said, “It’s incredible to watch women reach for great things with our full support of their dreams.”

Pageant Location Information:

605 W 48th St, 1st Floor

New York, NY10036

For more information visit http://www.DiasporaModels.com.

About Diaspora Models

Diaspora Models is a forum that celebrates women of foreign descent that reside in America.