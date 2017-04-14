MindShare Selects Jonathan Chashper, WolfPack™ Systems, Inc. CEO for its 2017 Membership Class

WolfPack Systems, Inc to be a Part of an Exclusive, Invitation-Only Program for CEOs of Emerging and Fast-Growth Companies

Rockville, MD (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

WolfPack Systems, Inc, the bringer of Connected Vehicle experience to motorcycle riders (www.wolfpack.run) , is proud to announce its inclusion in MindShare, an exclusive organization designed for CEOs of the most promising high tech companies in the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Founded in 1997, MindShare handpicks CEOs every year from the area’s hottest emerging growth companies to come together in a private, intimate setting. Its mission is to help CEOs build long-term, sustainable companies by creating opportunities for growth, building a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment.

“We are delighted that WolfPack will be a part of this year’s program. Each year we strive to choose a class that represents strength and diversity of new technology companies in the region,” stated Steve Balistreri, Managing Director at Deloitte and executive committee board member. “We received more than 200 nominations this year, so it is a great distinction to be a part of this year’s class.”

“It is a great honor to be part of the MindShare Program, specially, have access to local CEOs and Start-Up community in a way that was not available before”, says Jonathan Chashper, WolfPack’s CEO. “I am sure that being part of the program will allow WolfPack to move forward, significantly”.

The 2017 members of MindShare will attend series of classes led by notable speakers on topics for building a business at the CEO level. At the end of the year, members with significant attendance will graduate and then join the powerful alumni network of more than 1,000 CEOs. The 2017 class kicked off with a special event at the Verizon Center hosted by Ted Leonsis and the MindShare Board.

MindShare is run by co-chairs Harry Glazer, Creator, Director, Co-Producer, Founder & CEO of SPROCKIT; April Young, Managing Director of Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc.; and Gene Riechers, Vice Chairman of EverFi. The Board’s Executive Committee also includes Steve Balistreri, Managing Director of Deloitte & Touche, LLP, and Michael Lincoln, Business Development Chair of Cooley, LLP. MindShare is supported by a board of industry veterans who are committed to building a strong ecosystem for success.

About WolfPack Systems Inc.

WolfPack was born out of a desire to improve the group motorcycle experience. In WolfPack’s initial market outreach, nearly 70% of polled motorcycle riders in the US either participate in group rides or would like to. Yet the experience presents challenges. Between noise, distance between riders, road hazards, and the need to stay focused, riding a motorcycle makes one-to-one communication challenging and one-to-many communication close to impossible. Riders often resort to hand gestures or even passing other motorists in order to yell instructions. When riding in a group, riders often get disconnected, lost, or just separated, potentially resulting in reckless driving as they try to reconnect with the group.

WolfPack offers a suite of features to improve group motorcycle riding. Users get access to turn-by-turn navigation, a radar showing where other riders are on the ride, group communications, and more. WolfPack offers a premium subscription that adds in useful tools such as ride planning with waypoints and pre-ride chat.

To learn more about WolfPack, please click on the following links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USqQCAPJ8Nw

About MindShare

Founded in 1997, MindShare’s mission is to help CEOs from the most promising high tech emerging growth companies in the Greater Washington Metropolitan region build long-term, sustainable companies by providing mentorship, creating business opportunities and a sense of community, and fostering teamwork in a collegial environment. Year after year, the CEOs who graduate from MindShare reaffirm its enduring value through continued business opportunities and lasting friendships.

About Wolfpack