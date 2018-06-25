Mind Commerce Announces Social Savings Program

Leverage Social Media to Save on ICT Market Research at Mind Commerce

Seattle, WA (PRUnderground) June 25th, 2018

With over 70% of market research buyers using social media to help make a purchase decision, Mind Commerce is rewarding their Twitter followers with a discount.

Mind Commerce has announced a program to reward Twitter followers with a discount for purchase of any of its Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry research services.

With the Mind Commerce Social program, ICT market research buyers receive a special discount on any services purchased through the company, simply by following their official Twitter page @MindCommerce at the time of order placement.

The Mind Commerce research practice focuses on emerging and disintermediating technologies including 5G, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Edge Computing, Immersive Technology (such as Virtual Reality), Internet of Things, Robotics, Quantum Computing, and Wearable Technology.

The company offers ICT research and consulting in the above areas as well as other important telecom and IT topics. Subscriptions are available that include a combination of custom research, consultation, and reports. An illustrative sampling of reports available as part of this offer includes:

IoT Technology by Component, Infrastructure, Software, Platform, Application, Service, and Industry Verticals 2018 – 2023

Artificial Intelligence Market by Platforms, Components, Deployment Mode, Applications, and Industry Verticals 2018 – 2023

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Technologies, Solutions, Applications and Services Market Outlook and Forecasts 2018 – 2023

Asset Tracking Market by Technology, Connection Type, Mobility, Location Determination, and Industry Verticals 2018 – 2023

Mission Critical Communications: Voice, Data, and M2M for Public Safety and Critical Infrastructure Market Outlook 2018 – 2023

See Mind Commerce for a complete listing of reports and services.

The initial discount for this program is set at 10%. This offer is good until cancelled or at planned expiration date of December 31st, 2018. Other terms and conditions apply. See Mind Commerce for further details.

About Mind Commerce

Mind Commerce is an information services company that provides research and strategic analysis focused on the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. Our ICT reports provide key trends, projections, and in-depth analysis for infrastructure, platforms, devices, applications, services, emerging business models and opportunities. We focus on key emerging and disintermediating technology areas for service providers, technology providers, developers (communications, applications, content, and commerce), systems integrators and consultants, government organizations and NGOs, and the financial community.